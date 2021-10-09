The Attitude Awards To Be Held In Christchurch For The First Time

Pictured: The 2020 Attitude ACC Supreme Award winner Grace Stratton (right) alongside Minister of ACC, Hon Carmel Sepuloni.

The Attitude Awards have today announced that this year’s black-tie event will be held in Christchurch for the first time. Hosted by TVNZ’s Simon Dallow, the glitzy gala dinner will feature entertainers from the disability sector, and the much-loved New Zealand Army Band. The glittering event is set for Friday 10th December at Christchurch Arena with tickets on sale now from www.attitudeawards.org.

Now in its 14th year, the Attitude Awards will be recorded on the night and broadcast as an hour-long television special on TVNZ1 on Sunday, 18th December at 4pm, with thanks to NZ on Air. The special will feature entertainment, winners and highlights from the evening.

The unique celebration, which champions New Zealanders excellence and achievements in the disability community, recognises athletes, employers, employees, young people and other game changers. Finalists in this year’s categories include Christchurch’s own Luka Willems, a YouTuber and Para swimmer, Olivia Shivas who produces a podcast with the goal of changing representation of people with disabilities through the media, and Bradley Lewis who runs his own dog treat business.

Attitude’s CEO Dan Buckingham, a Paralympic gold medallist who uses a wheelchair after sustaining a spinal cord injury aged 18, said: “We’re excited to be bringing the Attitude Awards to Christchurch, introducing Cantabrians to this truly one-of-a-kind event. Audiences can expect a full range of emotions, from being entertained to inspired, to having their heart warmed. It’s a night to remember that you don’t want to miss.”

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel commented: “Ōtautahi Christchurch is a city of opportunity for all – a city that is welcoming, inclusive and accessible to everyone. I am delighted that this year the Attitude Awards are being held in Christchurch and I welcome the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of those outstanding people who make a difference as role models and advocates for disabled people in all that they do.”

Ruth Dyson, Former MP, added: “For years, Cantabrians have watched enviously as Auckland has hosted the Attitude Awards, but 2021 sees that change. We have won the hosting rights! Now is our time to showcase our region as being the most accessible and welcoming in our nation. You are guaranteed a fabulous night that you will never forget. No need to fly to Auckland this year - it's right here on our back door. Let's show the country what makes us tick.”

For the 14th year running, ACC returns as principal sponsor. ACC Acting Chief Executive Mike Tully said: “The Attitude Awards ceremony shines a light on the contribution the disabled community make to New Zealand, every day of every year. We’re delighted to support the Awards once again this year and for the first time in the South Island. On behalf of all at ACC, our warm congratulations to all the finalists. We look forward to celebrating your successes in Christchurch.”

Other sponsors and supporters for the awards include APM Workcare, Barfoot & Thompson, Lion Foundation, Lotto New Zealand, Ministry of Health NZ and Sport New Zealand.

The nine categories for this year’s awards are: Attitude ACC Employer Award, Community Champion Award, Enterprise Award, Impact Award, Sporting Endeavour Award, Youth Award, Spirit of Attitude Award, and Creative Award.

