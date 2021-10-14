Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Marc Rebillet Reschedules AU/NZ Dates To Jan-Feb 2023

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 8:03 am
Press Release: Frontier Touring Company

FIVE NEW SHOWS ADDED DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND
TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY 21 OCTOBER

  • Marc Rebillet Australian & New Zealand tour is rescheduled to Jan-Feb 2023
  • Ticket holders for all existing shows need take no action – all tickets remain valid for new dates
  • Extra shows in Adelaide, Auckland, Fremantle, Hobart and Melbourne added

Frontier Touring wishes to advise Marc Rebillet’s Australian and New Zealand tour will now take place in January and February 2023. The 2022 scheduled shows remain unable to go ahead due to the ongoing changing nature of the COVID pandemic, and associated government directives in Australia and New Zealand.

Remaining tickets for the already announced Brisbane and Sydney dates will go on sale 12noon AEDT today: Thursday 14 October via frontiertouring.com/marcrebillet Existing Auckland and Melbourne shows are currently sold out.

In great news, due to overwhelming demand, Marc today announces a third show at Auckland’s Powerstation for Wednesday 11 January, a third show at Melbourne’s The Forum on Wednesday 25 January, and new shows for Hobart’s Odeon Theatre on Monday 30 January, Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre on Wednesday 1 February and Fremantle at Metropolis on Saturday 4 February 2023.

Frontier Members Pre-sale for Marc’s newly announced Adelaide, Auckland, Fremantle, Hobart and Melbourne shows begins Tuesday 19 October before tickets go on sale Thursday 21 October from 1pm (local time) via frontiertouring.com/marcrebillet

Tickets for the original performances will be valid for the rescheduled dates without taking further action. Patrons unable to attend new dates may obtain a full refund. Refund requests must be prior to Thursday 18 November.

Throughout 2021 Marc has continued to keep his fans entertained with videos and live-streamed shows including the hugely popular ‘VACCINATED ATTITUDE’ video which amassed more than three million views and his 'HARRY MACK IS ON THE STREAM' and 'WAYNE BRADY' live-streamed shows. Just over a month ago Rebillet live-streamed his latest show 'MISS ME' which accumulated 671k+ views. Earlier in the pandemic, Marc took to the stage for socially-distanced live shows at drive-ins and is currently playing shows across the U.S. on his Third Dose North America Tour 2021.

Marc’s twelve-date Australian and New Zealand tour are events you won’t want to miss!

