Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Shorty Street Vax Chats

Thursday, 14 October 2021, 8:21 pm
Press Release: South Pacific Pictures

With New Zealand’s first-ever ‘Vaxathon’ taking place this weekend on ‘Super Saturday’ (16th October) – a national day of action that calls on every remaining eligible New Zealand to get their vaccination - Shortland Street is launching its own campaign ‘Shorty Street Vax Chats’ – a very real and personal selection of unscripted stories told by the actors themselves.

“This pandemic is impacting every New Zealander and getting vaccinated keeps our family and friends safe, allows us to continue to work and go back to living a life with more freedoms, but we realise it isn’t as black and white for many people,” comments Oliver Driver, Producer.

“We wanted to use Shortland Street’s voice to tell real stories. To tell our audience they are not the only ones facing fears or asking questions.”

The impact of Covid 19 has not been lost on the makers of the show. For the first time in its 29 year history – Shortland Street has had to stand the production down and stop filming twice in the last 18 months.

“I was blown away on the day we filmed these videos. These stories are not scripted, they are very real and very personal. We hope that these messages show our loyal fans that they are not alone in the way they are feeling - we wanted to engage, inform and hopefully motivate our Ferndale community to get vaccinated and help boost our nation's immunity.

And who knew that Michael Galvin, who has been worked at the Shortland Street hospital for over 20 years has a huge fear of needles?” laughs Driver.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from South Pacific Pictures on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 