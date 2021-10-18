Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ On Screen's THE BIRD COLLECTION Takes Flight

Monday, 18 October 2021, 7:54 am
Press Release: NZ On Screen

NZ On Screen has given Aotearoa something to crow about with the launch of a new collection that puts New Zealand’s native birds squarely in the spotlight. From moa to muttonbird and kiwi to kea, ‘The Bird Collection’ contains bite-sized and full-length offerings that celebrate the unique birdlife of Aotearoa.

Timed to support Forest & Bird’s competition for Bird of the Year 2021 | Te Manu Rongonui o te Tau, this flock of footage aims to help you cast your vote for your favourite native bird and bring our feathered friends a little closer to home — while raising awareness of the plight of our endangered birds.

You’ll find plenty of commentary around the defending Bird of the Year, the kākāpō, with our flightless, nocturnal – and world’s heaviest – parrot taking centre stage in the Natural History New Zealand documentary Kāpāpō – Night Parrot. The Edge of Extinction follows the two-year project to find, and relocate, two male birds to unite with the last remaining female to invigorate population growth. In Meet the Locals – Sirocco the Kākāpō we get an introduction to our first hand-reared male kākāpō, who perfers to hang out with humans rather than his own species.

Extinction, and its ever-present threat, is a common thread throughout the collection. We include a selection of screen moments documenting some species that are no longer with us, with In Search of the Moa and The Mighty Moa. Short doco Tales from Te Papa – Who Killed the Huia? looks at who might be responsible for the destruction of this treasured bird. You’ll also see evidence of conservation success in The Black Robin – A Chatham Island Story and The Robin’s Return. The Black Robin narrowly escaped extinction with only seven birds left in 1976, making the species one of the world’s rarest birds.

Actor, broadcaster, journalist and bird lover Elisabeth Easther sets the scene for the collection in an accompanying backgrounder:

“Us New Zealanders, we love our birds. We even call ourselves kiwis. Some of us drink a beer called Tui — yeah right — and you’ll find birds on all our banknotes…you could put forward all sorts of reasons as to why we’re so batty about birds. It’s not just binocular-wielding twitchers either, because almost every citizen of Aotearoa can tell a tūī from a takahē, a kiwi from a kākā.”

Further collection highlights include the 1962 short Legend of Birds, which uses the relationship between Māori and manu as a platform to celebrate our bush birds. Jeremy Wells explores all things avian in Aoteaora in Birdland, and David Attenborough narrates Grandma, a documentary on the northern royal albatross colony at Taiaroa Head, near Dunedin. Goodnight Kiwi and Russell Rooster even get a look in.

The Bird Collection contains more than 50 bird-related titles, with plenty of National Film Unit and NHNZ productions to get in a flap about. Click here for the full list of titles.

NZ On Screen is New Zealand’s screen-culture showcase, with more than 4,500 free-to-view titles from the beginning of the screen industry to present day. Find us at www.nzonscreen.com

VIEW THE COLLECTION

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ On Screen on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 