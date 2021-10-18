Podium For Price In The US
Tokyo Olympian Tim Price nabbed a slice of eventing history en route to third place in the CCI5*-L at the inaugural Maryland 5* in the United States. Tim is the first rider in the world to complete the cross country in all of seven 5* events – the highest rank of competition. Aboard Xavier Faer, the world no.3 ranked rider placed third in a star-studded international field, with the win going to Boyd Martin (USA) and On Cue after a nail-biting showjumping test which saw overnight leader, world no.1 Oliver Townend (GBR) take an early rail to relinquish the lead. It is the first American 5* win since 2008. Jonelle Price and Classic Moet placed eighth.
COVID has seen the cancellation of nearly all of the world’s 5* events, with Badminton, Burghley and Adelaide all falling by the wayside.