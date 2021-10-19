Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Saving The Wild Wins Film Award For Love Song To Nature

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 10:02 am
Press Release: Comvita New Zealand

Comvita, global market leader in Mānuka honey, is pleased to announce its charitable partner, Saving the Wild, has been named a winner at the 2021 Wildlife Conservation Film Festival in New York for the short film, Kimana Tuskers.

The 12-minute film, directed and written by Saving the Wild founder Jamie Joseph, follows the story of one of earth’s last remaining tusker elephants as he navigates a vanishing landscape through the Kimana Wildlife Corridor.

Narrated by two-time Academy Award nominated actor Djimon Hounsou, with post-production by Wellington's Academy Award winning facility, Park Road Post (known for their work on Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit), the film sends alarm bells out around the risk of farm development, which has further eroded the wild land in the Greater Amboseli ecosystem in Kenya.

Held annually in New York, the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival is dedicated to highlighting the critical need for and importance of protecting global biodiversity, attracting a diverse audience from around the world including filmmakers, wildlife advocates and scientists.

Comvita Group CEO, David Banfield, describes the film as being a powerful call for Kiwis and people from all over the world to recognise the human impact on the planet, and do our part in caring for the environment in practical and sustainable ways.

“Comvita’s partnership with Saving the Wild was brought about due to our shared commitment to caring for ‘nature in need’. Bringing our mission to life through real action, this truly embodies our commitment to Kaitiakitanga, or guardianship of nature.

“We’re proud to partner with Jamie and her team on this work to protect the amazing Kimana Tuskers and want to congratulate them on this well-deserved accolade. When we shared the film with the Comvita team, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house as we saw the majesty of these incredible elephants. It’s such a tremendous opportunity to showcase the work being done – and which still needs to be done – to protect global biodiversity while also helping connect people back to nature,” adds Banfield.

Comvita has partnered with Saving the Wild on the establishment of the Saving the Wild Bee Keeping Project, with so far 200 beehives rolled out across the Kimana Wildlife Corridor, securing wild land, strengthening biodiversity across the region, and supporting local jobs that work in harmony with nature.

Kimana Tuskers will have its world premiere screening at the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival in New York on October 18th. Following this, on November 3rd, Comvita is set to host the Middle Eastern premiere of the film as part of its presence at Expo 2020 Dubai.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Comvita New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 