Crombie Lockwood Continue Their Commitment To Saving The Kiwi

Crombie Lockwood today announced that they will continue their partnership with Save the Kiwi (previously known as Kiwis for kiwi), with the aim to further boost kiwi conservation efforts.

In 2019, Crombie Lockwood helped establish an incubation and brooding centre – the Crombie Lockwood Kiwi Burrow - in Taupō which has been pivotal in accelerating the growth of declining kiwi population.

The renewed partnership allows Save the Kiwi to plan out the next stage of the growth well into 2025. The success of the Kiwi Burrow is evident with Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari - the largest kiwi kōhanga site - nearing capacity, further kōhanga sites will be established in eastern and northern regions of the North Island.

Crombie Lockwood CEO, Carl O’Shea says he is excited to renew the partnership with Save the Kiwi, who have been doing a fantastic job in safeguarding such an iconic species.

“Being a part of the restoration and protection of our national icon is a special privilege. Looking back, when we decided to support Save the Kiwi, we were hopeful of what we would achieve at the Crombie Lockwood Kiwi Burrow, and it’s heartening to see what we’ve achieved so far.”

Over 125 eggs have hatched at the Burrow and were released into a crèche or kōhanga site (a safe predator-free location), bringing the dream of taking kiwi from endangered to everywhere a little closer.

Mr O’Shea adds, “Every day at Crombie Lockwood we endeavour to deliver on our promise to ensure Kiwis can protect what’s important to them. By renewing our sponsorship with Save the Kiwi, we’ll continue supporting kiwi conservation efforts, and we’ll hopefully inspire more Kiwis to help protect this treasured icon.”

Save the Kiwi Executive Director Michelle Impey says the renewal of Crombie Lockwood’s partnership shows a great commitment to the long-term survival of our national icon.

“Kiwi conservation isn’t just about the mahi that kiwi projects and conservationists on the ground do; it’s also about the support the business community provides,” Ms Impey says. “We receive funding from local government, but corporate partnerships like Crombie Lockwood take the work that we can do to a whole new level.

“Crombie Lockwood is a much-loved member of the Save the Kiwi whānau, and there are no words to accurately describe just how much we appreciate their support. Over the last three years we have been able to achieve so much thanks to their backing, and we hope that the next three years will create equal if not better results.”

About Crombie Lockwood

Crombie Lockwood are one of the country’s largest insurance brokers with a team of around 900 industry professionals in more than 25 local offices spanning from Invercargill to Kaitaia. Started in 1974 in Napier and owned since 2014 by the Gallagher Group, the fourth largest insurance broker globally, Crombie Lockwood places insurance premiums in excess of $1 billion on behalf of over 100,000 clients throughout New Zealand.

About Save the Kiwi

Save the Kiwi is the country’s national charity dedicated to protecting kiwi. They work alongside iwi, conservation groups, communities, organisations, and the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai to reverse the decline of the national kiwi population and create more kiwi-safe habitat all over Aotearoa. The not-for-profit works to raise awareness of the kiwi’s plight, how important this taonga is to all New Zealanders’ identities, and what people can do to help. Save the Kiwi rebranded from Kiwis for kiwi in October 2021. Find out more about Save the Kiwi at www.savethekiwi.nz.

