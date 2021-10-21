Covid Uncertainty Sees Speed Works Shift November Dates

MotorSport New Zealand appointed Promoter Speed Works Events has today confirmed the postponement of its two November events at Hampton Downs due to current Covid-19 alert level restrictions and the lack of certainty around planning.

Following discussions with the categories involved and MotorSport New Zealand, the collective decision was made to move the November events to April 2022.

The opening round of the summer series is now scheduled to start at Pukekohe 4-5 December 2021 with the Grand Final of the championship series to be run at Hampton Downs 22 -24 April 2022. The New Zealand Endurance Championship final will now take place over the weekend of 8-9 April 2022.

"With an uncertain roadmap, we weren't confident that we could stay on track to deliver these events," said Speed Works' Geoff Short.

"The decision to move the November events to April 2022 was logical given the current situation. The South Island endurance series dates have also been affected, so the move will give these events a better chance of running successfully. It's a shame of course but it wouldn’t be right to expect people to plan long trips and hotel accommodation when the situation is currently changing on a daily basis.

"Thanks go to Hampton Downs for working with us to find a solution to reschedule these events into April 2022. We are excited with the possibility of being able to deliver two of the best events in the season's calendar.

“We're very grateful to the classes and teams involved for their support and we will continue to monitor the situation very closely."

