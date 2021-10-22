Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Top Result As Top Rugby Club Tops $1,000

Friday, 22 October 2021, 7:50 am
Press Release: Aupouri Rugby Club

New Zealand’s northernmost rugby club is the first to earn itself over $1,000 as part of the Northland-wide ‘Take 2 for The Team’ initiative that sees sporting clubs and schools earn $10 for every vaccination they introduce to any one of the eight Māori health providers serving the region.

Aupōuri Rugby Club north of Kaitaia has not just passed the $1,000 milestone, it has smashed it. With 429 of its members, their whānau and friends vaccinated so far by local Māori health provider Whatawhiti Ora Pai, the club has earned a whopping $4,290.

The Aupōuri Peninsula is the long, skinny bit right at the top of the North Island. Aupōuri Rugby Club spokesperson Kimberley Blucher said it was no accident that it features prominently as a reasonably well-vaccinated area on the Ministry of Health’s vaccination map.

“We’ve been working really hard as a club to get the vaccination message out to our community and the map doesn’t lie,” Ms Blucher said. “It shows how thee magic of sport and the comfortable familiarity of community rugby clubs can drive the vaccination message home in a trusted, believable way.”

Maureen Allen of Whatawhiti Ora Pai said the key to succeeding with vaccination on the peninsula was that the jabs are being done by local people who are known by the community. The whole peninsula is going well, she said, particularly Te Kao, home of the Aupōuri Rugby Club, which she said was "pumping."

The club has not yet decided on how it will use the cash it has raised through ‘Take 2 for The Team’.

The initiative is led by Rugby for Life, a charity that uses the networks and influence of the Northland Rugby Union and the Northland rugby community to create health, education and employment opportunities for communities in all corners of the region.

It is run in partnership with the Northland Māori health provider network. It is designed to reach all Northlanders but its primary focus is Māori and Pasifika communities. Rugby for Life spokesman Martin Cleave said club rugby was an ideal vehicle to reach these communities in Northland because they comprise 63 percent of the region’s club rugby players aged 12 years and older.

The programme is spreading beyond rugby. There are now 58 sporting clubs signed up covering softball, walking, golf, hockey, soccer, bowls and tennis. Two high schools, Kerikeri and Dargaville, are also participating.

Since launching on 23 September the programme has delivered 5,094 jabs to club members, whānau and friends.

“With just nine weeks to go our target of 30,000 jabs by Christmas is still possible but tight,” said Rugby for Life spokesman Martin Cleave. “It will need participating sports clubs and their communities to swing in behind the campaign in a highly organised and proactive way.”

People can get vaccinated through the ‘Take 2 for The Team’ programme in four easy steps:

  • go to the fancy map at www.take2fortheteam.kiwi (scroll down to the bottom to find the map)
  • select a participating school or sporting club to support
  • go and get vaccinated at the nearest Māori Health Provider on the map

tell the vaccinating staff that they are there as part of the ‘Take 2 for The Team’ initiative and that they want their $10 to go to whichever school or club they have selected.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aupouri Rugby Club on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 