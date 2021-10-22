Artists From 20 Countries Gather For Climate Live Concerts

Millions have seen the footage of Greta Thunberg Rick Rolling: but why did she do it? It was to launch Climate Live, a global series of concerts that ask world leaders attending COP26 in ten days time “Can You Hear Us Yet?”. On October 23rd, 20 countries in six continents will be hosting this series of global Climate Live concerts to raise awareness of the climate emergency and, in particular, the challenges faced today by people on the frontlines of ecological breakdown: how their lives are right now being torn apart by its effects.

Led by members of Fridays for Future youth climate groups, who organise the school strikes, Climate Live will be bringing people from across the globe together through music to unite in the fight for climate justice and the race to safeguard the future of the planet. As Greta Thunberg, 18, says, “To change everything, we need everyone.” A key aim is to engage, educate and empower a new demographic into the Youth Climate Movement.

Artists, activists, and scientists will be taking to stages around the world for non-profit, free climate concerts in India, Kenya, Finland, Uganda, Estonia, Turkey, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Japan, Philippines, Germany, Nigeria, DRC, UK, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and more.

Climate Live Aotearoa was also going to be an in person musical climate action concert with amazing speakers and musicians but due to COVID-19 it unfortunately had to be moved online recently. We have some incredible speakers including Kalo Afeaki and Sose Oloitoa, members of the Pacific Climate Warriors and also several musicians and young kids lined up to be speaking/performing live at Climate Live Aotearoa on Zoom on Saturday, the 23rd starting at 3pm. We also have two international acts based in the USA, David Broza and Peter Yarrow from Peter, Paul and Mary who kindly volunteered to perform at Climate Live Aotearoa live alongside their daughters Bethany Yarrow and Moran Sol Broza. The aim of the event is to bring people together and encourage more people through music, speeches and other creative arts to take action for climate change and unite for the protection of our future.

“While unfortunately, Climate Live Aotearoa recently had to be moved online due to lockdown, I believe that it still has the power to inspire many more people through music to take action for climate change. Our Planet needs everyone's voices and this is why at Climate Live we aim to engage more people in the climate movement through music and through giving more young people a platform to make their voices heard. ” Timi Barabas Climate Live, Aotearoa Project Lead

As a part of Climate Live Aotearoa we will be presenting/publishing a powerful spoken word about Climate Change called the “ Soundtrack” which aims to encourage people to be more conscious about their environmental footprints.

“Give birth to your flowers and watch them curl over, back to the whenua from where they came.” Jahvaya Wheki, Writer of Soundtrack and Climate Live Aotearoa Project Lead

The call to action will be for audiences to sign the Global Climate Live Petition which will be handed to the world leaders at COP26 in Glasgow during a youth strike which all are encouraged to join. Audiences attending Climate Live will come away with a feeling of empowerment and the knowledge and tools to engage in the youth climate movement at such a key time for climate action. We have exactly ten days until the UN COP26 climate conference, when, six years on, governments will have to renew their Paris Agreement pledges. Climate LIve calls for these to be more ambitious.

Christiana Figueres, former Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC who played a key role in the 2015 Paris Agreement, stated “there is no doubt that young people, informed by science, have brought the climate crisis to the attention of leaders from all sectors. It is now our generation’s responsibility to protect what we love from the damages of climate change by following up on promises with the necessary actions in this decade, to fulfil the goals of the Paris Agreement. I applaud our brilliant young people for stepping up again to hold leaders to account in the lead up to COP26 in 2021, when countries must come together to show we are on track for a resilient future. Our young people have asked whether we can hear them. It is time to demonstrate that we are truly listening.”

Climate Live is an opportunity for young people across the world to have their voices heard.

Full details of Climate Live’s international programme can be found at www.climatelive.org.

Climate Live will be broadcasted on their YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/ClimateLive.

ABOUT CLIMATE LIVE

Climate Live is made up of youth climate strikers from across the world, led by members of Fridays For Future youth climate groups who organise the school strikes. On October 16th and 23rd 2021 there will be a series of youth-led global climate concerts in over 20 countries, with artists, activists and scientists taking to the global stage to fight for climate justice.

For more information on Climate Live, whose partners include Greenpeace, Music Declares Emergency, ClientEarth and many more, visit https://www.climatelive.org/

