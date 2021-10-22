Marlborough Wine Show Awards 53 Gold Medals

The outstanding quality of the 2021 vintage saw judges at this year’s Marlborough Wine Show, sponsored by Quay Connect, award the highest ever number of gold medals. In total 53 gold’s were awarded to Marlborough wines, with 2021 Sauvignon Blancs picking up a total of 12.

Chief Judge Ben Glover described the Sauvignons from this vintage as “out of this world”.

“The concentration, the poise, precision and depth of styles showed the quality of this year’s vintage,” he said.

Going as far as to say that the line-up was one of the best he had ever seen, Mr Glover said the naturally lower yields this year may have played a part.

“It really showed the quality and turned the Sauvignon Blanc into exceptional wines, not just very good wines.”

The other category the judges were impressed with was the 2020 Pinot Noir, with seven gold’s being awarded. Another four gold medals were awarded to Pinots older than 2020.

“The Pinots out of 2020 were just beautiful, with lovely poise and really good balance and energy. There was some very astute winemaking on display and it bodes well for Marlborough.”

It wasn’t just the two major varieties of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir that impressed. Mr Glover said five gold medals were awarded to Sparkling wines, three to Gewürztraminer, and both an Albariño and a Gruner Veltliner received Golds. “It shows the diversity of the Marlborough region,” he said.

The judging panel of 10 tasted a total of 544 wines including 24 entries in the Marlborough Museum Legacy Award, which is judged on three wines of the same variety, produced within a 10-year period.

“This was a really good class,” Mr Glover said. “It is always brilliant seeing wines across 10 years and seeing the evolution and style of what the winemakers are up to.”

Alongside the 53 gold medals, the judges awarded 148 silver medals and 195 bronze.

The medal results will be published on marlboroughwineshow.com on Friday 22 October.

Varietal trophies, along with the Best Organic Wine, Alternate Style Sauvignon Blanc, Provenance Award and Legacy Award will be announced at the Celebration Long Lunch planned for 18 November.

The Board of Wine Marlborough will also present a Lifetime Achievement Award at the celebration event in recognition of an individual’s contribution to the Marlborough wine industry.

