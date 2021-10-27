Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

MOTAT Christmas Lights Cancelled

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 11:40 am
Press Release: Museum of Transport and Technology

The Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) has today announced the cancellation of its popular annual Christmas Lights event for 2021.

The event, which last year saw over 60,000 visitors through the gates over 12 nights was set to celebrate its 10th year, however concerns over public safety and the uncertainty of Covid-19 restrictions in Tāmaki Makaurau have forced organisers to make the tough decision to cancel the event.

Hoping to offer some cheer to the local community, MOTAT will still be lighting up its heritage Pumphouse building and erecting their 20ft Christmas tree which will be visible from Great North Road for whānau to walk past and enjoy.

The Museum will also be releasing ‘12 Days of Christmas’; free online crafts and activities to keep tamariki entertained in the days leading up to Christmas via their online education platform MOTAT.FUN.

Christmas Lights is the Museums largest event of the year, and the decision to cancel was a difficult one.

MOTAT General Manager of Museum Experience, Sally Manuireva says; “While I know this may be disappointing news for many families who were looking forward to this event, keeping our visitors safe is our top priority”

“We’ve decided to make this call now to give our suppliers transparency and allow our team to focus on our summer programming. We have an exciting new exhibition ‘Tūhuratia Exploded’ featuring photo artwork by Richard Parry opening soon, and popular family events to deliver once it is safe to do so.”

“We hope Auckland comes out to support us by attending these events once we are able to re-open”.

This is the first time that MOTAT’s Christmas Lights event has been cancelled. Previous years events have included activities such as Christmas light displays, Santa’s Grotto, live music and entertainment, and rides around Western Springs Park in the Museum’s iconic fleet of trams.

