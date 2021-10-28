Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland And Otago To Honour Ross Dykes With Memorial Trophy

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 10:57 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

The Auckland and Otago Cricket Associations have come together and will honour the late Ross Dykes every season going forward.

The first Ford Trophy fixture between the ACES and Volts will see the winner hold onto the Ross Dykes Memorial Trophy for the summer.


Dykes, one of the great servants of cricket in New Zealand, passed away in November 2020.

Chief Executive Iain Laxon said the Association is pleased to be able to honour one of the great servants of cricket in New Zealand with this Trophy.

"Ross made a massive contribution to the game, especially in the two associations he had the closest connection with – ourselves and Otago.

"We hope that contesting this trophy each season will be a way of remembering the person that he was and the lasting effect that he had on the game in New Zealand.”

A solid wicket-keeper batsman for Auckland, Dykes debuted against Canterbury in December 1967, playing 31 first-class games between 1967 and 1977, claiming 81 dismissals and making 723 runs at an average of 20.

When the Auckland University Cricket Club Life Member hung up his gloves, Dykes began his long service as a selector; first, a 12-year stint with Auckland, then a stretch on the New Zealand panel between 1990 and 2005 – broken only by a year off in 1993.

During Dykes' time as a selector for Auckland and New Zealand, Dykes saw the rise of the John Bracewell, Jeff and Martin Crowe, Trevor Franklin, Dipak Patel, Martin Snedden, among many others.

While Dykes donned the whites of Auckland, it is a ten-year stint as the Otago Cricket Chief Executive that brings the two associations together.

In a decade-long tenure as Chief Executive of Otago Cricket from 2005, Dykes was instrumental in the continued development of the University of Otago Oval as New Zealand’s seventh International cricket venue.

It was a long journey from the days of cricket at Carisbrook, carrying on the work started by former CEO Graeme Elliott. The culmination of Dykes' efforts saw the University of Otago Oval host ICC World Cup matches in 2015, played in front of capacity crowds on brilliantly clear Dunedin days.


Current Otago Cricket Chief Executive Mike Coggan also acknowledged Dykes' efforts to professionalise Otago Cricket and give the Association a strong reputation throughout New Zealand.

Coggan recalls Dykes, reminiscing about his favourite moments.

“Two of Ross' most memorable periods involved heading to India with 'his' Otago Volts and the planning and delivery of the 2015 ICC World Cup matches in Dunedin."

"Ross was immensely proud to work for Otago Cricket and he loved our Otago teams. Even when he had moved back to Auckland, he would quietly say, to me each time he was in Dunedin, that he would love for Otago to win the fixture.

"He was very proud of what had been achieved in Dunedin and he loved Dunedin as a city”.

A cricket-man through and through, Dykes acted in his later years as an NZC Match Referee, overseeing First-Class games, List A matches, internationals.

The inaugural Ross Dykes Memorial Trophy is scheduled to be contested on 11 February 2022 in Dunedin.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Cricket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 