First-time Film-making Students Win Top Honour In 2021 Show Me Shorts Film Festival

A four-minute, 3D-animated film by first-time, student filmmakers from Wellington is now qualified to enter the Academy AwardsÒ after winning the Department of Post Best New Zealand Film Award in the 2021 Show Me Shorts Film Festival. Miro Wine – about a grumpy, jaded kererū and a persistent, naive piwakawaka – was one of the 74 films in 2021 festival, selected from over 1600 entries from across the world.

The New Zealand judging panel, which comprised film industry luminaries - Festival Director Bronwyn Kidd from Australia’s Flickerfest, award-winning writer Briar Grace Smith and entertainment reporter and critic Dominic Corry - were unanimous on the Department of Post Best New Zealand Film decision. They commented:

“Miro Wine is the poignant and funny story of the loyal friendship between an unlikely couple, a kererū and a pīwakawaka. The jury were moved and warmed by the simplicity of the story, the well-drawn characters and the stunning animation. The visual story-telling seems to unfold effortlessly, and this is a huge credit to the filmmakers - as there is no doubt of the time, dedication and talent required to make the film the success that it is. ”

The New Zealand judging panel awarded craft awards in five other categories. The Final Draft Best Screenplay category was judged by award winning screenwriter Nick Ward.

A separate international judging panel comprising Festival Director Per Fikse from Norway’s Minimalen Film Festival, writer Victor Rodger and performer/songwriter Ladi6, awarded Australian refuge drama Ayaan the coveted Best International Film Award. Ayaan is now also eligible to enter the OscarsÒ.

The full list of winners in the 2021 Show Me Shorts Film Festival are:

NZ on Air Best Music Video – Logan Marshall for Gino October - New Day

Toi Whakaari Best Actor – Jodie Hillock for Blood and Gold

DEGANZ Best Editor – Peter Roberts and Dwayne Cameron for June

Panavision Best Cinematographer – Kieran Fowler for Giants

Final Draft Best Screenplay – Sam Gill for Fetch

DEGANZ Best Director – Isaac Bell for Space Invader

Department of Post Best New Zealand Film – Bree Greally, Lily Martin-Babin for Miro Wine

Best International Film – Alies Sluiter, Meng Xiong, Federica Belletti, William Littleton for Ayaan (Australia)

As Show Me Shorts is an Academy AwardsÒ-qualifying festival, the top two films – Best New Zealand Film and Best International Film – are now qualified to enter the OscarsÒ. Other prizes include $7,500 cash, $12,000 worth of camera gear rental from Panavision, $10,000 worth of post-production services from Department of Post, $5,000 of gear rental from Rubber Monkey, copies of Final Draft writing software, membership to DEGANZ, flowers from Enchanted Rose, certificates and engraved bronze winners’ brooches. The total prize pool is valued at more than $50,000.

In a swift COVID-pivot, last week the Show Me Shorts team secured the rights for all the films in the 2021 festival to be screened On Demand, on a special viewing platform created by Hamilton-based Shift 72, whose innovative platform has been adopted by film festivals across the world. This was made possible with support from the New Zealand Film Commission.

For the first time ever, until midnight this Sunday 31 October, audiences can enjoy the entire 2021 Show Me Shorts Film Festival programme online. Tickets for are priced from $10 for separate sessions, up to an “all-in” 74-film bundle for $49. Once audiences have paid for their ticket and received access, they have two weeks to watch the films. There are nine On Demand selections - including two for kids and families. Alternatively, you can just buy access to an award-nominees package.

Also, delivering light relief to New Zealanders stuck at home, the socially-distanced, three-minute children’s comedy Straight Outta Covid, one of the Australian films in this year’s Show Me Shorts programme, is now available free-to-view on Play Stuff.

In addition to the awards above, audience members can still vote for the SAE People’s Choice Award by completing the survey in cinemas or at www.showmeshorts.co.nz.

The winners were announced last night during a 2021-special livestreamed awards event which took the place of the Festival’s annual, hugely-popular awards night.

