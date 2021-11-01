Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Abstract Painter Features Her Botanical “Friends” In New Series

Monday, 1 November 2021, 6:32 am
Press Release: Tania Daily

Such is the affection that local abstract painter Tania Dally has for the rich plant life on the Kapiti Coast, she has called her latest botanical series: “Some of my best friends are plants!”

Featuring a mix of natives and exotics, large and small trees, shrubs and flowers there are 12 species involved. The paintings will be on display during the Kāpiti Arts Trail and have also been compiled into a 2022 calendar.

“Each of the 12 subjects of this series is like an old friend I’m very familiar with,” says Tania. “For each piece I studied the plant in its habitat, photographed it, and when appropriate used leaves, oil, bark and pods from the actual plants in the painting itself to interpret my instinctive reaction to it.”

The species featured include toetoe, macrocarpa, manuka, magnolia and kowhai. “Every plant in this eclectic mix exudes an energy beyond its surface form and it is this life force that I am seeking to connect with,” says Tania. “While some of the works are recognisable as their subjects, some are much more abstract and are more about what the plant represented or felt like to me.”

The series can be viewed on both weekends of the Kāpiti Arts Trail – November 6, 7 and 13, 14 – at the Tania Dally Art Boatshed Studio, across the footbridge, Marine Gardens car park, Raumati Beach.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tania Daily on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 