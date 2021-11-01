Abstract Painter Features Her Botanical “Friends” In New Series

Such is the affection that local abstract painter Tania Dally has for the rich plant life on the Kapiti Coast, she has called her latest botanical series: “Some of my best friends are plants!”

Featuring a mix of natives and exotics, large and small trees, shrubs and flowers there are 12 species involved. The paintings will be on display during the Kāpiti Arts Trail and have also been compiled into a 2022 calendar.

“Each of the 12 subjects of this series is like an old friend I’m very familiar with,” says Tania. “For each piece I studied the plant in its habitat, photographed it, and when appropriate used leaves, oil, bark and pods from the actual plants in the painting itself to interpret my instinctive reaction to it.”

The species featured include toetoe, macrocarpa, manuka, magnolia and kowhai. “Every plant in this eclectic mix exudes an energy beyond its surface form and it is this life force that I am seeking to connect with,” says Tania. “While some of the works are recognisable as their subjects, some are much more abstract and are more about what the plant represented or felt like to me.”

The series can be viewed on both weekends of the Kāpiti Arts Trail – November 6, 7 and 13, 14 – at the Tania Dally Art Boatshed Studio, across the footbridge, Marine Gardens car park, Raumati Beach.

