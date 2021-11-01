Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Laybuy Partners With Super Rugby’s Newest Team Moana Pasifika

Monday, 1 November 2021, 11:55 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Family at the heart of rugby’s newest sponsorship deal

  • New Zealand BNPL provider Laybuy joins forces with Super Rugby Pacific team Moana Pasifika as inaugural sponsor and exclusive BNPL provider.
  • Sponsorship deal will make it easier for fans to afford season memberships, tickets and merchandise by allowing them to spread the cost across six weeks interest-free.
  • As part of deal, three fans will have their season membership reimbursed and receive a free jersey when they pay with Laybuy.
  • Laybuy is now proudly sponsoring five of New Zealand’s six Super Rugby Pacific teams.

Kiwi Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider Laybuy and Super Rugby Pacific Team Moana Pasifika today announced the signing of a multi-year deal that sees Laybuy sign on as an inaugural sponsor of Super Rugby Pacific’s newest team.

Laybuy Managing Director Gary Rohloff says he’s proud to be partnering with Moana Pasifika given the Club’s commitment to family, which echoes Laybuy’s family roots.

“Laybuy started around an Auckland kitchen table following a conversation around why there wasn’t an easy alternative to credit cards. We wanted to provide a simple tool to help family’s better manage their money and this aligns nicely with Moana Pasifika’s focus on family,” says Rohloff.

“We are excited to be partnering with New Zealand’s first Super Rugby Pasifika team as they prepare to join the competition next year. We know their fans will be just as excited, which is why we wanted to make it as easy as possible for them to get to a game and watch their favourite players in action.

The signing of the partnership agreement, which sees Laybuy become both an official partner and exclusive BNPL provider for Moana Pasifika, means fans will be able to pay for next year’s season memberships, match tickets and merchandise with Laybuy, allowing them to spread the payments with six equal payments

“We know that being a fan can sometimes be expensive and that is why we want to help. Spreading the cost of tickets and merchandise can help fans fit more into their budget and, best of all, with Laybuy you never pay interest,” says Rohloff.

“To celebrate Moana Pasifika’s entry into Super Rugby Pacific, three fans will have the chance to win the cost of their season membership back, as well as receive a Moana Pasifika jersey when they pay with Laybuy.”

“Moana Pasifika’s memberships are exclusively numbered, and you can keep the same number every year. So, if you want to be one of Club’s top fans, it is important to buy early and Laybuy can help you do that.”

Moana Pasifika vice-chairperson Debbie Sorenson is thrilled that Laybuy has extended its Super Rugby Pacific partnership to Moana Pasifika.

“It’s an exciting time ahead for us as we prepare for our first ever Super Rugby season and we’re grateful Laybuy shares our passion for Pasifika rugby,” says Sorenson.

“As our exclusive and official Buy Now, Pay Later partner, Laybuy makes it even easier for our fans to pack out Mt Smart Stadium and get behind Moana Pasifika. With Laybuy’s support, we’re seeing our vision become a reality.”

The sponsorship agreement runs through to 2024, with Moana Pasifika joining the Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders and Highlanders as Laybuy partners. This means Laybuy proudly sponsors five of New Zealand’s six Super Rugby Pacific teams.

Laybuy also sponsors Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal in the English Premier League, helping fans around the world support their teams.

“Sport is such a great opportunity to bring family and friends together, which is why we are delighted to be in a position to sponsor some of the world’s greatest brands,” says Rohloff.

“We are excited to be joining forces with Moana Pasifika and to help their fans enjoy the game they love.”

