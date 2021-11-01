Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Gilmour And Mole Finish Eighth In British Rally Championship’s Final Round

Monday, 1 November 2021, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Emma Gilmour

New Zealand rally driver Emma Gilmour teamed up with professional Scottish co-driver Claire Mole in a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII in the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally at the weekend. Photos: Michael Holden / MPH Photography & Design.

New Zealand rally driver Emma Gilmour with Scottish co-driver Claire Mole alongside, experienced everything the wet Welsh roads had to throw at them to achieve a top 10 result in the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally.

The all-female duo, reunited in a rally car after an eight-year hiatus, finished eighth overall in the challenging Wales-based event in a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII at the weekend. The Cambrian Rally comprised the final round of three local championships and the British Rally Championship.

Gilmour and Mole’s campaign couldn’t have got off to a worse start, as their rental car broke down before the recce of the seven-stage, 70-competitive-kilometre rally. It was the first time in the pair’s combined 50 years of competing that this misfortune had occurred, and it meant that “the first time we saw the stages was when we were racing on them,” Gilmour says.

“It wasn’t ideal. The two-pass recce is crucial for getting a feel for the stages. Not being able to drive through them certainly put us on the back foot. However, we didn’t dwell on it. We created pace notes off a video, which I’ve never done before, and we went out and gave it our best shot,” Gilmour adds.

Heavy rain prior to the northern Wales event meant the predominantly forestry-based stages were extremely technical and were damaged quickly. Gilmour described them as “slippery, slimy and greasy, with lots of standing water and puddles.”

“The roads were very challenging and as our notes weren’t 100%, it was difficult for Claire. As I got more comfortable in the car later in the day, the road conditions were worsening, and I had a pretty decent spin. At that point I thought, I should just get the R5 home safely,” Gilmour says.

“Despite the inauspicious start, I really enjoyed competing with Claire again and loved driving the impressive R5. Martin Wilkinson and CA1 Sport did a great job running it for us. All in all, it was an incredible experience and I’m so glad I did it.”

“I am very grateful to the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally for having us, the team at CA1 Sport for running us and Vantage Windows and Doors for supporting us. Thanks to Claire for all her help. I’m hoping we did a good enough job and showed what an all-women team can achieve. I’d love to do some more rallying again soon in this stunning part of the world,” Gilmour says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Emma Gilmour on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 