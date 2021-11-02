Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hamilton’s Beloved Bat Wins Bird Of The Year

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 10:56 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamiltonians woke yesterday to the news that the winner of the famous Bird of the Year competition is the city’s beloved long-tailed bat (pekapeka-tou-roa).

After making waves as the only mammal to enter Forest and Bird’s avian contest, the humble native bat has won hearts and minds across the country.

Hamilton City Council is thrilled with the win and say that increasing the profile of the pekapeka-tou-roa is critical to their survival. The long-tailed bat is a nationally critical threatened species, which is the highest threat ranking.

“It’s wonderful to see our native bat get the recognition and love it deserves” says Councillor Gallagher, Chair of the Environment Committee.

“Hamilton is unique as it is one of only a few urban environments in the country with long-tailed bat populations living in the city.”

Council has a special relationship with these fantastic furry creatures and has monitored their behaviour with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, through research during the design phase for the Southern Links transport network in Peacocke.

Karen Saunders, the Council’s Growth Programmes Manager says our work in Peacocke is Hamilton’s biggest investment in growth while representing a significant opportunity to enhance and protect our environment including its native inhabitants.

“We’ve recognised the pekapeka-tou-roa as a toanga (treasure) of our city that we need to protect now and safeguard for future generations as Hamilton grows.”

The infrastructure investment in Peacocke has meant increased protections for the bats including pest control to reduce bat predation, restoration and protection of their natural habitat and the introduction of 80 artificial bat roosts, or bat boxes.

Bats have specific requirements for where they roost, requiring old-aged trees with cavities in them. Council monitoring shows that the bats are making use of the introduced bat boxes.

“We’re taking action now to enhance the local ecology including bat habitats in Peacocke, while making sure our plans for the area continue to protect and enhance our natural environment,” says Saunders

Bats are sensitive to artificial lighting from urban development. In the proposed Peacocke Structure Plan, provisions have been set out that require buffer zones between buildings and significant bat habitats to manage the effects of artificial lights from the development and ensure lighting doesn’t interfere with their natural behaviour.

“Introducing ecological corridors or ‘bat highways’ are another part of the plan to protect the pekapeka-tou-roa. This allows them to move safely between their habitats in the Peacocke area as well as other areas in the city.”

Council hopes the long-tailed bat’s fame keeps momentum after its Bird of the Year win.

Once complete, the Peacocke area is set to be one of Hamilton’s most nature-focused neighbourhoods. Work is ongoing in Peacocke and across the city to plant trees, restore gullies and wetlands, and bring back nature in the city.

For more information about long-tailed bats and what you can do to protect them, visit Project Echo.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 