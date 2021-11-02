Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lend A Hand, Give A Can, And Help Feed A Kiwi Fam – PAK’canSAVE Returns To Help New Zealanders In Need

Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 11:27 am
Press Release: Foodstuffs Limited

Lend a hand, give a can, and help feed a Kiwi Fam – PAK’canSAVE returns to help New Zealanders in need

After more than 40,000 cans of food were donated to local foodbanks to help Kiwis in need earlier this year, PAK’nSAVE stores are running their PAK’canSAVE initiative again, to be #HereforNZ, supporting local communities. With more families than ever struggling to put food on the table, the PAK’canSAVE initiative, which is on now, has never been more important.

Steve Anderson, Managing Director at Foodstuffs New Zealand says “with the challenges of Delta making it harder than ever before for New Zealanders, we decided to run another PAK’canSAVE this year to help top up our partner foodbanks. We have a commitment to be Here for NZ and PAK’canSAVE is one way we can bring to life our promises of ensuring New Zealanders have access to healthy and affordable food and supporting local communities”.

PAK’canSAVE is running for two weeks from 1st until the 14thNovember, with each PAK’nSAVE store across the country partnering with their local City Mission, foodbank, or food rescue organisation. PAK’nSAVE is hoping to increase the number of donations for this 2nd PAK’canSAVE, with a target of ten trollies per store filled with donated cans and goods. Customers can drop donations of tinned goods to their local store which will be given directly to the foodbanks andon top ofthat, PAK’nSAVE will collectively donate $100,000 tothese organisations.

One of the organisations receiving customer donations is Hawke’s Bay based Ahuriri Covid 19 Response hub, set up to support families struggling in the Hawkes Bay community. For the first PAK’canSAVE campaign, PAK’nSAVE Napier owner, Sonya Hassleman, chose the Ahuriri Covid 19 Response hub to receive their donations.

“Covid-19 and the additional pressures lockdown has had on our community has meant there’s more demand for our food parcels. When Sonya and the team at PAK’nSAVE Napier asked if we could be a part of this campaign back in July we were delighted. It’s awesome to be part of this wonderful initiative once again,” says Tania Eden, CEO of the Ahuriri (Napier) Taiwhenua.

With Christmas less than two months away, the donations will help replenish food banks nationwide and provide food for those in need during what can be a difficult time for many financially. “It’s so important we help our whānau, there are so many vulnerable people in our community and we need to support them as best we can,” says Eden.

Check out which organisation/charity your local PAK’nSAVE is supporting belowor pop into your local store to learn more.

Let’s give a can New Zealand.

 

Region Store Foodbank or Food Rescue Organisation 
NI PAK’nSAVE Kaitaia Far North Community Foodbank 
NI PAK’nSAVE Sylvia Park Auckland City Mission 
NI PAK’nSAVE Pukekohe Franklin Family Support Services 
NI PAK’nSAVE Petone Lower Hutt Foodbank 
NI PAK’nSAVE Tamatea Napier Community Foodbank 
NI PAK’nSAVE Westgate Westgate Salvation Army 
NI PAK’nSAVE Cameron Road Good Neighbour 
NI PAK’nSAVE Whangarei Soul Food 
NI PAK’nSAVE Papakura Salvation Army 
NI PAK’nSAVE Upper Hutt Upper Hutt Foodbank 
NI PAK’nSAVE Kapiti Kapiti Foodbank 
NI PAK’nSAVE Botany Southsea Healthcare Trust 
NI PAK’nSAVE Silverdale Love Soup 
NI PAK’nSAVE Napier City Te Taiwhenua O Te Whanganui-a-Orotu (Ahuriri Covid Hub) 
NI PAK’nSAVE Gisborne SuperGrans Tairawhiti 
NI PAK’nSAVE Tauriko Good Neighbour – Tauranga 
NI PAK’nSAVE Albany The Village Community Services Trust 
NI PAK’nSAVE Hawera The Kai Kitchen Trust 
NI PAK’nSAVE Masterton Masterton Foodbank 
NI PAK’nSAVE Te Awamutu Te Awamutu Foodbank 
NI PAK’nSAVE Lower Hutt Lower Hutt Foodbank 
NI PAK’nSAVE Palmerston North Palmerston North Methodist Social Services Foodbank 
NI PAK’nSAVE Lincoln Road Salvation Army 
NI PAK’nSAVE TaupoAwhina - Taupo Women's Refuge and Community Foodbank. Mangakino Foodbank
NI PAK’nSAVE Mangere Mangere Budgeting Services 
NI PAK’nSAVE Whanganui City Mission Wanganui 
NI PAK’nSAVE Mt AlbertFor Auckland Vinnies / Society of St Vincent de Paul, East Auckland Council
NI PAK’nSAVE Glen Innes Kai Collective Project 
NI PAK’nSAVE Rotorua Rotorua Whakaora 
NI PAK’nSAVE (Mini) Levin Hope Kete 
NI PAK’nSAVE Kilbirnie Wellington City Mission 
NI PAK’nSAVE Ormiston Breakfast Club 
NI PAK’nSAVE Tamatea Neighbour Community Foodbank Trust 
NI PAK’nSAVE Hastings Hastings Foodbank 
NI PAK’nSAVE Royal Oak Auckland City Mission 
NI PAK’nSAVE Manukau Buttabean Motivation 
SI PAK’nSAVE Invercargill Southland Foodbank 
SI PAK’nSAVE BlenheimBlenhiem and Picton Food Bank 80% to Blenhiem
SI PAK’nSAVE Dunedin Salvation Army Foodbank 
SI PAK’nSAVE Hornby Foodbank Canterbury 
SI PAK’nSAVE Rangiora Hope Community Trust 
SI PAK’nSAVE Wainoni City Harvest Food Rescue 
SI PAK’nSAVE Riccarton Food Bank Canterbury 
SI PAK’nSAVE Timaru Salvation Army & Family Works South Canterbury 
SI PAK’nSAVE Northlands St Vincent De Paul 
SI PAK’nSAVE Queenstown Kiwi Harvest 
SI PAK’nSAVE Moorhouse Christchurch City Mission 
SI PAK’nSAVE Richmond St Vincent De Paul 
NI PAK’nSAVE Clarence St The Waikato Family Centre 
NI PAK’nSAVE Mill St Salvation Army 
NI PAK’nSAVE New Plymouth New Plymouth Foodbank 
NI PAK’nSAVE Papamoa Tauranga Food Bank 
NI PAK’nSAVE Thames Thames Foodbank 
NI PAK’nSAVE Whakatane Womans Refuge & Salvation Army Kopeopeo

