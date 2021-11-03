Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Art Deco Festival Napier 2022 On Course For A Dazzling Celebration.

Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Art Deco Trust

Hawke’s Bay looks set to come alive again as deco revellers snap up Art Deco Festival Napier presented by Hawke’s Bay Airport 2022 tickets. Art Deco Trust members and partners had the opportunity to pre-purchase tickets for this much anticipated event last week and have broken all records for a 1st week of sales.

Prohibition party at the Festival

With public tickets now also on sale, Festival Director Greg Howie says Hawke’s Bay is ready to celebrate again. “We’re extremely pleased with the way the pre-sales have gone, with a number of events already sold out. We’re up considerably on where sales were this time last year, and to be exceeding all expectations this early in the piece is fantastic news for the region and the local economy” he said.

Festival organisers have been working hard to make sure this five-day celebration running from 16 - 20 February 2022 has something for everyone. The programme now boasts 48 new events which makes it even easier to deco anyway you like as you dazzle your way across the region.

“How will you Deco? has really come into its own for the upcoming Festival. If recent events have taught us anything, it’s that we must make the most of opportunities to celebrate and that’s what the Festival is all about, a celebration of the resilience and spirit of the people of Hawke’s Bay. We have some of the favourites back that everyone knows and loves, as well as new events that will add even more sparkle. The Festival features a diverse range of activities from fantastic entertainment events including musicals, cabarets, comedies and plays. To dining, drinking and dancing events such as the amazing Dinner with the Cars at the Buick Motor Garage. We have a new look Prohibition Party at the Old Church and Gindulgence, a national Gin Festival joining us for the first time under the Art Deco Festival Napier umbrella. There is a selection of superb Hastings Events and the wonderful Toi Deco Maori category is back. Walks and Tours, Planes Trains and Automobiles, Family and Youth events and of course the free community events for everyone to enjoy.”

Board Chair of the Art Deco Trust Barbara Arnott says it’s been a pleasure to present the 2022 programme and while members of the public are urged to show their support and book ticketed events early to make sure they don’t miss out on the fun, special thanks must also go to all those that support the Festival.

“Many local businesses and organisations contribute to the Festival and we are always thankful for that, as well as the dedicated and hardworking Trust Board members, staff and volunteers. We hope everyone has a wonderful time over the Festival period and let’s show the world how to keep the spirit of Art Deco shining on”.

Howie finished saying – “With tens of thousands of locals and visitors expected at hundreds of events, the Art Deco Festival Napier is a great contributor to the local economy, as the celebration takes to the streets, restaurants, cafes, bars, music venues and shops. So whether you are an avid Art Deco enthusiast, love the romance of a bygone era and a good dress up, or simply want to kick back and have a great time in a lively little region, exactly How you Deco is up to you. But one thing is guaranteed, you will be back for more next year”.

The Art Deco Festival Napier presented by Hawke’s Bay Airport runs from 16 – 20 February 2022.

Tickets are now available.

To see the full programme of events and to purchase tickets visit www.artdecofestival.co.nz

View the 2022 promotional video here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pjy2OIgAC2w
For more information, please email Festival Director, Greg Howie: fd@artdeconapier.com

About Art Deco Trust

The Art Deco Trust Inc in a Charitable Trust and are the owners and organisers of the Art Deco Festival Napier.

Art Deco Trust Vision

Let the spirit of Art Deco shine on.

Art Deco Trust Mission

To protect, preserve, promote and celebrate Art Deco era heritage.

