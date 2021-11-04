Giftbox Boutique Select I Am Hope Charity For Their Christmas Charity Appeal

Giftbox Boutique has selected I Am Hope charity as the beneficiary of their annual Red Ribbon Appeal. Every year in the lead up to Christmas, the online gift hamper retailer run their red ribbon initiative which offers their customers the option to ask a special red ribbon to their orders for a $1 donation.

Giftbox Boutique will then match these donations. This means that for each Christmas gift that leaves their warehouse with a red ribbon, $2 is donated to the I Am Hope charity.

“We are honoured to support such a deserving charity who do so much for young people across New Zealand”, says Giftbox Boutique director, Katie Gray.

“Each year we are overwhelmed by the generosity of our customers and their willingness to get behind our red ribbon Christmas appeal. We have no doubt they will once again support our appeal for I Am Hope”.

Last year, Giftbox Boutique raised $8,804 for the SPCA, a figure which they hope to eclipse in the 2021 appeal.

I Am Hope is run by The Key to Life Charitable Trust and funds private care and counselling for young people struggling with their mental health. The group looks to give hope to young people and support them through a difficult time in their lives.

“It’s been a tough year for so many people”, says Gray. “When it came to selecting a charity for this year’s red ribbon appeal, I Am Hope really stood out to the team. The team are excited to present I Am Hope with our donation in the new year!”



The initiative is now running on all products purchased on the Giftbox Boutique website. Simply select the red ribbon option when completing your order to donate. The appeal will operate between now and Christmas. Browse their full range of Christmas gift boxes here.

© Scoop Media

