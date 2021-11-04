Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A New Artwork For Whairepo Lagoon

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 1:14 pm
Press Release: GoldFish Creative

A new contemporary art installation Whai Repo (Eagle Ray) by Debbie Fish has been installed at the Whairepo Lagoon in Te Whanganui-a-Tara until February 2022.

Whai Repo poised as it dives into the lagoon looks to honour the eagle rays that visit over the summer months, reminding us to respect the inhabitants that come to the lagoon to breed.

The artwork is made with a bamboo frame, a fishing net recovered from Kāpiti Island, and spots cut from aluminium cans collected from the nearby waters and surrounding coastal areas, individually threaded onto the bamboo frame to move and reflect the sunlight.

An online audio repository delves further into the whai repo with content created specifically for the project. Collaborators include storyteller Moira Wairama, who has created a new myth Whairepo and Toroa accompanied by renowned harpist Karen Jones; ray & shark scientist Dr Helen Cadwallader who shares some of her research about the rays; and founder of Ghost Diving NZ, Rob Wilson, along with marine biologist Eddie Howard who share stories from their work removing rubbish from waterways to protect the habitat of the whai and other marine life.

Debbie worked with conservation groups Litter Intelligence, Sustainable Coastlines and Ghost Diving NZ to collect the rubbish used in the making of the artwork.

Whai Repo has been created with funding from the WCC Public Art Fund, with additional support from CNZ Creative Communities Scheme, GoldFish Creative, and Hunza Lights.

The artwork will be installed from November 2021 – February 2022.

Visit www.goldfishcreative.co.nz/installations for more information.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GoldFish Creative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 