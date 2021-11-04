Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Museum Reopens To The Public

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Museum of Transport and Technology

After 12 weeks of lockdown, the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) intends to reopen to visitors from Wednesday 10 November. The Museum will operate at its pre-Covid opening hours of 10:00am-4:00pm, 7 days.

Parents will be reassured to hear that the Museum has been hard at work preparing to reopen its site to visitors. The Museum has large outdoor spaces for whānau to explore and enjoy, and have placed several safety precautions in place to ensure visitors feel safe, including sanitation stations across the site and training Visitor Hosts on the new Ministry of Health Guidelines.

To reflect that some spaces remain closed due to the level restriction, MOTAT are discounting all general admission tickets by 50% whilee Tāmaki Makaurau is in Alert Level 3 - Step 2. The cost of a 2 adult and up to 4 children Family Pass during this time is only $22.50.

MOTAT General Manager of Museum Experience, Sally Manuireva says, “we would love to see whānau from across Tāmaki Makaurau support MOTAT once we re-open, we have done everything we can to create a safe atmosphere and help reduce the possible spread of COVID-19”

“This is the chance to get tamariki back into a space where they can explore, learn and play. Our new exhibition Love / Science is perfect for curious minds, showing how life-changing science and technology was created as a solution to a problem, like how the iron lung was created in the 1920’s for the polio epidemic”.

Other popular activities include the Machine Makers interactive space and Accelerate exhibition; for those who love stories of transport and cars in Aotearoa.

Visitors may notice a few changes around the Museum as MOTAT adapts to meet Ministry of Health Guidelines. A maximum of 100 visitors may be on the site at any one time, mask wearing will be mandatory for those over 12yrs, and the NZ Covid Tracer app will be available at Museum entry and exit.

MOTAT visitor hosts will be available to answer any questions while visitors are onsite and will manage the flow of traffic to ensure visitor bubbles do not interact with each other.

More information on ticketing and visiting during alert levels can be found on the MOTAT website MOTAT.NZ.

