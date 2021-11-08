Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Toi Ora Director Navigates COVID-19 Challenges

Monday, 8 November 2021, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Toi Ora Live Art Trust

Toi Ora Live Art Trust’s new director, Susanne Ritzenhoff, has hit the ground running, navigating the challenges that COVID-19 poses for the Auckland creative space and its artists.

Susanne Ritzenhoff

When Susanne joined the team at Toi Ora Live Art Trust in July, she was looking forward to working with Toi Ora’s staff and stakeholders to continue developing Toi Ora as a creative space.

“I see great value in engaging in the arts whether as an artist or audience member,” she says. “The arts are deeply connected with our wellbeing and Toi Ora provides a creative space for communities to connect.”

Moving to online classes
In August, when Auckland moved into level 4 lockdown Toi Ora started sending out daily “pick-and-mix” emails with activity ideas for all of its artists.

“Now that the situation continues, we’re moving more towards online classes.” Susanne explains. “For some of our artists, it can be challenging to login and so we talk to them individually, providing support and instructions to help them with things like logging in.”

For artists without a computer or the internet, Toi Ora connects directly with their support workers, who can print out emails or other class information to assist the artists. In addition, Toi Ora is also dialling some of its artists via phone into its online meetings.

“The feedback from Toi Ora artists has been very positive” Susanne says. “One said, ‘I’m so happy to see a different face and hear a different voice!’ In the creative writing class, for example, participants are really appreciating hearing other people’s poems and creative writing. It brings some normality back into their lives.”

Three years of government funding
Earlier this year, Toi Ora Live Art Trust was granted three years of funding from the Government through Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage’s Creative Spaces Initiative.

Toi Ora will use the funding to expand its programmes, employ more staff and raise its profile in the community.

“We’re expanding what we offer in a number of different ways,” Susanne says. “Firstly, we’re increasing the number of classes in our Grey Lynn premises and strengthening the artistic and wellbeing support we offer our artists.

“And secondly, we’re providing an outreach programme covering the wider Auckland region. To do that, we need to strengthen our profile in the community, and increase the relationships and partnerships we have with other organisations. We’re a small organisation and people don’t necessarily know about us and what we offer, so we’re investing in some communication and partnership development.”

Good governance structures
As part of this, Susanne emphasises the importance of good governance structures.

“My philosophy is that the best way Toi Ora can support its artists is by its director working well both with the board of trustees and staff to progress a safe and engaged learning culture.

“Toi Ora supports and encourages people who experience mental health issues. We need to be a strong organisation where the management and tutors are supported to offer their best selves so that the artists to flourish.”

Susanne says this requires several things. “Our tutors know their craft and the artform they’re teaching. They also understand wellbeing and best-practice learning concepts so there’s an environment where everyone can flourish. Toi Ora is a place where I see our artists and tutors creating meaningful art.”

Ingredients of a healthy creative space
Susanne has a degree in Economics and Business Administration and has held a number of leadership roles in the arts, social services and mental health sector. Susanne understands the importance of inspirational leadership, organisational development and sound financial management need to come together for a healthy creative space.

“We need to make sure we’ve got the proper systems and processes in place. That means staying in touch with our funders, adhering to contracts and making sure we deliver what we said we would deliver.”

Toi Ora is embracing the challenges of COVID-19, Susanne says, and she is enjoying the variety of her role.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Toi Ora Live Art Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 