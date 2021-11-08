Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Salvation Army Launches 2021 Christmas Appeal

Monday, 8 November 2021, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Salvation Army

In 2021, we are calling on New Zealanders to help The Salvation Army rekindle hope for all Kiwis at Christmastime.

Here at The Salvation Army, we mobilise the generosity of New Zealanders to provide hope to vulnerable people at Christmas. Our services support families’ emotional and mental wellbeing, reduce loneliness and provide counselling, as well as practical Christmas gifts. Not to mention presents for children and teenagers who might otherwise wake up to find nothing beneath their Christmas tree.

Community Ministries centres around New Zealand expect that we will give more than 5200 gifts to brighten the Christmases of children around the country.

And it’s not just about December. We want your support to help families see hope beyond the Christmas season.

In the past year, The Salvation Army performed close to 75,000 assessments to identify ways that we could offer ongoing support for those in need. 140,000 people engaged with our services.

And then we took action. We provided more than 34,000 social work sessions, 13,646 financial mentoring sessions and housed over 4000 people.

All of this was made possible through the support of generous Kiwis.

‘A lot of families in New Zealand are unfortunately in a situation where they either have to choose not to celebrate Christmas, because they cannot afford to, or they feel pressure and stress in trying to provide a simple meal and a few gifts,’ says Jono Bell, Territorial Director for Community Ministries.

‘The Salvation Army wants to support and provide for families at Christmas to spend some family time together, share in a meal and celebrate each other.’

You can be part of that difference. You can be a part of the change people in despair long for. You can be a life-changer through your thoughtfulness and financial support that provides these vital wraparound services to our most vulnerable across New Zealand.

There’s someone out there who needs your Gift of Hope—today.

Here’s how to give the Gift of Hope this Christmas:

  • Give a Gift of Hope online at salliesgiftsofhope.org
  • Donate securely through our website salvationarmy.org.nz
  • Phone 0800 53 00 00 to make a secure phone donation using your credit card.
  • You can also donate via Internet Banking—The Salvation Army bank account is BNZ 02 0568 0091726 00. If you have a Supporter number, please enter this in the 'Reference' field on your online payment form.
  • Email us at public.relations@salvationarmy.org.nz to become a True Hero, to make regular monthly donations.

© Scoop Media

The Salvation Army New Zealand

The Salvation Army Red Shield brand

Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.

Contact The Salvation Army New Zealand

 
 
 
