Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

BOON Takes The Vibrance Online With A Lineup That’s All Local

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 11:54 am
Press Release: Creative Waikato

Say goodbye to dull, empty walls as Boon Street Art Festival brings Hamilton’s brightest to Liverpool Street in Central Kirikiriroa from 26th-28th November - with a digital twist.

The recent Covid situation meant this year’s festival was up in the air, but with adaptability, resilience and innovation true to the nature of the arts sector, Boon has been able to pivot to suit the conditions with an exciting line-up that celebrates local.

It was either, cancel the 2021 festival, or take the opportunity to look at our whole project and come up with a new strategy.” Says Festival Director, Craig McClure.

Some of the decisions we could make quickly to put our best foot forward, was to work with Hamilton based artists only, canceling the public programme that included live music, art markets and hospitality events, and to increase the experience as much as we can for an online festival.”

Thanks to the understanding and continued support of their sponsors, Hamilton City Council, Foster Construction and with the help of BECA, Boon is able to deliver brand new digital elements for a fresh festival experience the public can safely enjoy from the comfort of their bubbles.

“The show shall go on... only not as we know it.” Says McClure.

Though Boon fans won’t be able to join the action physically, there’s a suite of digital offerings presented by local disco witch Patty Smack to look forward to, including: Videos of artists at work, ‘Paper to Concrete’ how to guides, competitions, epic art and merch up for grabs, and artist interviews sharing the stories and ideas behind their designs.

Also being developed are 360 degree high resolution photographs, similar to Google Maps Street View, where viewers can digitally experience the murals the artists will create, and visit murals around the city too.

This year’s local artists are: Rachel Kiddie McClure, Ahsin Ahsin , Pauly B, Ali Selliman, Kieran Horner, Xavier Tapp, Brya Rose, Pounamu Wharekawa, Liam Bourton, and Craig McClure.

To catch all the festival action head to BOON Street Art Festival’s website (boonstreetart.co.nz) and follow @boonstreetart on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Creative Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 