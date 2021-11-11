Thousands Of Hours Of Māori Audiovisual Content Secured For Future Generations

HE MANOMANO NGĀ HĀORA ATAATA-RONGO KA PURITIA MĀ NGĀ URI WHAKAHEKE

Thousands of Hours of Māori Audiovisual Content Secured for Future Generations

He manomano ngā hāora ataata-rongo Māori ka tiakina i raro i te hononga o Whakaata Māori me Ngā Taonga.

Thousands of hours of Māori content will be preserved as part of a new strategic alliance between Māori Television and Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision.

I te whakaaetanga, i hainatia i te rangi nei (11 Whiringa-ā-rangi 2021), ka mahi ngātahi ngā umanga e rua kia taea ai e ngāi Māori me ngā iwi te pā atu ki ā rātou taonga ataata-rongo, he taonga tuku iho.

In an agreement signed today (11 November 2021), the two organisations will also work together to ensure Māori and iwi will have long-term access to their respective audiovisual collections as taonga tuku iho.

Hei tā te Tāhuhu Rangapū o Whakaata Māori, tā Shane Taurima, mā te hononga ki Ngā Taonga e taea ai e ngā umanga e rua te tautoko i ngā mahi whakarauora i te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori.

Māori Television’s Tāhuhu Rangapū, Shane Taurima, says the relationship with Ngā Taonga enables both organisations to support the revitalisation of Māori language and culture.

Ko tā Taurima anō, i te tūranga o Whakaata Māori hei whare pāpāho taketake o Aotearoa, kei te ū a ia ki te mahi ngātahi me te tautoko i ngā hoa kōtui o te rāngai. “Nā tātou katoa ēnei kōrero – mā te mahi ngātahi, ka tiakina, ka whakanuia, hei taonga mā ngā apataki o nāianei, o āpōpō anō hoki.”

As New Zealand’s flagship indigenous media organisation, Māori Television is committed to collaborating and supporting partnerships across the industry, Mr Taurima says. “These stories belong to all of us – by working together, we can ensure this taonga is protected, promoted and made more accessible to our audiences now as well as future generations.”

E ai ki te Tumu Whakarae o Ngā Taonga, ki a Honiana Love. “Koinei te tīmatanga o tētehi huarahi hou e mahi tahi ai mātou ki te tiaki, ki te whakatuwhera hoki i ngā ara ki ngā mātauranga Māori.

The Chief Executive of Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision, Honiana Love, agrees. “This is the start of a new journey as we work together to ensure the preservation and accessibility of mātauranga Māori.

“Kei te hiamo mātou ki te āta mahi tahi me Whakaata Māori kia tiakina ā rātou kaupapa mīharo, kia puritia hei taonga matihiko mā ngā uri whakaheke.”

“We are very excited to be working more closely with Māori Television ensuring that their amazing content is digitally preserved and available for generations to come.”

MŌ WHAKAATA MĀORI / About Māori Television

He wāhi motuhake tō Whakaata Māori hei tautoko i te whakarauoratanga o te reo me ngā tikanga Māori. I rewa i te tau 2004, he hua nō te whakaū a te Karauna i ōna haepapa hei tautoko i te rāngai pāpāho Māori hei whakatairanga i te reo me ngā tikanga Māori, ahurei ana te noho mai a Whakaata Māori ki ngā taha e rua o Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora ki te whakatinana i te whakakitenga tahi ‘kia mauriora te reo’ kua whakatakotohia nei ki ngā rautaki o te Maihi Māori me te Maihi Karauna.

Māori Television plays a unique role in supporting the revitalisation of te reo me ngā tikanga Māori. Launched in 2004, as a result of the Crown recognising its responsibility to support Māori broadcasting to promote te reo me ngā tikanga Māori, Māori Television sits in a unique position across both sides of Te Whare o te Reo Mauriora to realise the joint vision ‘kia mauriora te reo’ set out by the Maihi Māori and Maihi Karauna strategies.

MŌ NGĀ TAONGA / About Ngā Taonga

Ko Ngā Taonga te pūranga ataata-rongo o Aotearoa. Ko ā mātou mahi, he whakaora, he manaaki hoki i ngā kōrero, ngā auahatanga, ngā hītori o Aotearoa kei ngā taonga ataata-rongo. E pūmau ana mātou ki ngā tikanga – hono tiaki, manawanui. Nā runga i aua tikanga, ko tā mātou kaupapa he pupuri, he manaaki i ngā taonga ataata-rongo o te motu, he tiaki, kia tuku ai ki te iwi whānui tonu.

Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision is New Zealand’s audiovisual archive. We save and cherish the stories, creativity and history of Aotearoa New Zealand in sound and moving images. With strong values of connection, conservation and commitment, our purpose is to hold our nation’s audiovisual heritage in safekeeping and make it widely accessible.

