NZ Netball Awards Coming To Sky Sport

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

The country’s top talent from all aspects of the sport are set to be honoured during next month’s 2021 New Zealand Netball Awards, proudly presented by ANZ.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, this year’s awards will be featured through an exclusive show from 8.30pm, Wednesday 8 December on Sky Sport 1.

The awards will be concluded with the announcement of the prestigious Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award, which is the highest individual accolade a New Zealand Netballer can achieve.

Voting is now open to the public for this year’s Sky Sport Moment of the Year and More FM Fan Favourite awards.

VOTE NOW for Sky Sport Moment of the Year

VOTE NOW for More FM Fan Favourite

CLICK HERE to see all award categories
 

