Inaugural Taranaki Running Event Soldiers On In Level 2

With countless New Zealand running events calling it quits in 2021, the inaugural Coastal Five event in Taranaki has pulled all the strings to ensure it can still go ahead safely within Level 2 guidelines.

The Coastal Five is a brand new wave of running event launching in Taranaki on 20/21 November 2021. It’s a five-event, two-day running adventure that enables participants to choose their events or race all five to conquer the marathon distance over two days. Set against the backdrop of the Taranaki maunga and spectacular New Plymouth coastline, while taking in the highlights of the Coastal Walkway, world-renowned Pukekura Park, Pukeiti Gardens, and Lake Mangamahoe - this truly is a running event like no other.

The Coastal Five is the brainchild of husband and wife team, Mark Turner and Suzanne McCarthy of World Multisport. Mark and Suzanne are international multisport coaches who relocated to New Plymouth in 2020 with the ambition to launch an innovative running challenge in Taranaki. Despite the challenges that Covid-19 has presented to event organisers, the couple are determined to see the Coastal Five go ahead and have been working closely alongside the local council to ensure they can operate confidently within the government's guidelines.

"We are 100% committed to providing a safe event that is within the government frameworks provided. This is our first year and we are not the Auckland Marathon or Queenstown Marathon with entries in the tens of thousands. The current Level 2 framework is workable for events like the Coastal Five where you are managing less than 1,000 people. This is a big reason why you will see many event organisers say that they can not operate in Level 2," says Coastal Five Race Director, Mark Turner.

As an innovative new running challenge showcasing the spectacular scenery on offer in Taranaki, the event had been attracting entries from all over New Zealand prior to the lockdown. Those entrants in Auckland and others from outside the region who are now unable to travel to Taranaki have been able to transfer their entries to the 2022 event or request a refund.

“We’re thrilled the Coastal Five is able to go ahead safely this November, as this will be a great event for all locals and visiting participants,” says Vicki Fairly, Venture Taranaki GM People and Place. “Covid-19 has been particularly challenging for our event sector so it’s important that we celebrate and get behind and support events happening in Taranaki whenever we can.”

With entries open until midnight on 18 November, there is still time to enter the Coastal Five as a team or individual. Whether you’re a serious runner and want to conquer the marathon distance over two days, or if you just want to run the Devon Street Mile with your kids, there is an event for everyone.

"While it's not ideal circumstances, we are committed to making this event a success and giving our running community a chance to put all their training to the test. We are huge advocates for the benefits of exercise on mental health and with the strains of Covid-19 and the lockdowns on our collective mental wellness, we want to put on an event that gives people a goal that they can train for, get them moving and provide them with a sense of accomplishment," says Coastal Five Athlete Services Manager Suzanne McCarthy.

IN ADDITION TO THIS THE COASTAL FIVE IS:

Waste-free

All Coastal Five participants will be emailed a virtual race pack and have the option to opt- out of receiving a medal. Use the code NOMEDAL when you enter and receive a $5 discount off your entry.

Open to runners and walkers

All the events are open to walkers, as well as runners. Due to the logistics of the five events, participants need to meet the cut-off times to guarantee a finishing time and road closures. Cut-off times are 4 hours for the half marathon, 2 hours for the 10 km and 1.5 hours for the other events.

Open to teams

You can enter a team of up to five members so it offers a unique opportunity to get together with a group of friends, family or colleagues of all ages and abilities.

Fundraising for local schools, childcare centres and community groups

Local community groups have the opportunity to earn 5% of revenue from any tickets they sell to be invested directly back into their own fundraising initiatives.

Day 1:

Coastal Half Marathon Lake Mangamahoe 4.5 km Pukekura Park 5 km

Day 2:

Pukeiti 10 km Climb

