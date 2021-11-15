Early Bird Tickets On Sale Now For Ripe – The Wānaka Wine And Food Festival

Ripe is returning to Wānaka to celebrate the best wine and food from the finest growers and producers across Central Otago on Saturday 19 March 2022.

Early bird tickets are now available for the second consecutive Ripe festival, which was the brainchild of Wānaka local, and owner of Otago Event Planning, Nathan White.

“Ripe is all about celebrating Central Otago producers and their intimate connection with the land, while offering tantalising experiences to satisfy everyone’s taste buds on the day.”

The 2022 event will feature 20 of the region’s best wineries, complemented by a selection of delicious local food stalls, entertainment, and exceptional panoramic lake and mountain views from the festival’s new venue, Glendhu Station.

“We are very excited to be hosting this event at this stunning family-owned, organically certified high-country station, which is situated on the shores of Lake Wanaka and only a 10-minute drive from the town centre.”

Lakeside accommodation partner, the Edgewater Hotel, is offering festival goers a 10% discount on rooms, and transport will also be available between the hotel or town centre and the venue.

“We have some great events and entertainment lined up, including a ‘Wine Blind’ tasting master class with renowned wine journalist, author and writer Joelle Thomson, plus a ‘Wine and Cheese Match’ with another wine expert who is still to be announced,” says White.

“Ripe also gives festival goers the opportunity to make the most of a long weekend in Central Otago, with Otago Anniversary Day falling on Monday 21 March 2022.”

White is delighted that in its first year the festival has been selected as a finalist for the New Zealand Events Association’s Award for Excellence: Best Lifestyle Event 2021.

“This is a fantastic validation of the success of our sold-out inaugural event, and we are looking forward to welcoming even more people next year. Our aim is to make Ripe one of the top wine and food events in New Zealand.”

Limited early bird and VIP tickets are available online starting from $46 at ripewanaka.nz.

