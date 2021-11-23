Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Judith Binney Fellowships And Writing Awards 2021 Recipients Announced

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 7:55 am
Press Release: Judith Binney

The Judith Binney Trust is proud to announce the recipients of the 2022 Judith Binney Fellowships and Writing Awards.

This is the fourth year of awards which were established by the Judith Binney Trust to support the research and writing of history in Aotearoa / New Zealand.

The Judith Binney Fellow for 2022 is Dr Jonathan West.

Dr West is a historian who works at the Office for Māori Crown Relations–Te Arawhiti, as Manager Te Kahui Whakamana (Settlement Commitments).

As the Judith Binney Fellow he receives an $80,000 grant to assist completion of the manuscript for ‘Mirrors on the Land: Histories of New Zealand’s Lakes,’ a project using text and imagery to illuminate how Māori and Pākehā have lived with lakes, and how that relationship has shaped their histories.

“I'm just so thrilled and honoured to be offered this Fellowship. It really is a dream come true,” Dr West said.

“Through Mirrors on the Land I aim to provide the historical understanding necessary for confronting one of the central political and cultural issues of our time: the fate of freshwater.”

Four Judith Binney Writing Awards have also been made, with each recipient receiving $20,000. The recipients are:

Dr Jane McCabe: The JBT Writing Award will support completion of ‘Family Land: Inheritance, Culture and the Family Farm,’ which focuses on Māori, Pakeha and other families’ histories of inheritance on family farms in the Hokianga and Taeiri districts.

Dr Malcolm Mulholland (Ngāti Kahungunu): The Award will support the conversion of Dr Mulholland’s PhD into a book; ‘Prominent New Zealand Flags and Changing Notions of Identity.’ The thesis explores prominent flags that have represented New Zealand and various Māori movements, the factors that have shaped attitudes towards them, and how they have changed, over time.

Dr Hinekura Smith (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi): The Award will support a revision of Dr Smith’s PhD into a book; ‘Whatuora: Whatu Kakahu and Living as Māori Women.’ This will be a photographic study celebrating Māori women’s lives and histories through the art of Māori woven textiles.

Dr Mere Whaanga (Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Pahauwera) and Erika Schollum:

The Award will support their research proposal ‘Kōrero with Poua: East Coast,’ a project to collect and research historical records of oral history about the East Coast of New Zealand, focussing on the ancestors of Dr. Whaanga. The work will be supported by stories and photographs.

Chair of the Judith Binney Trust, Cristina Billett, says trustees are delighted by the range and diversity of the applications submitted. “We are very pleased to be able to support scholars who are researching and writing about New Zealand history in ways that reflect the kaupapa and objectives of the Judith Binney Trust.”

