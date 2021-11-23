Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sailing Opportunities For Tauranga’s Disadvantaged Youth

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 9:02 am
Press Release: NZL14 Youth Aid

TAURANGA ‘Little Ship’ - the NZL14 Youth Aid barge currently moored at Sulphur Point is being restored to its former glory so it can provide valuable life lessons to kids who have never sailed before. The next generation of the Hunt family James, Ryan, Luciana and Jason have ambitious plans for NZL14 Youth Aid including sailing trips along with lessons around ship management and cooking for disadvantaged youth in the region. Sailing is often an expensive hobby only accessible to few so they would love to offer trips out to kids who weren’t raised on the water.

“Sailing was my mental health pill and it saved my life. I couldn’t spell cat, but I knew how to sail, and it just got in my blood. We want to pay it forward to kids who have learning difficulties like I did and help keep other kids out of trouble by teaching them these new skills.” Geoff Hunt.

The Hunt family history is packed with escapades. Rosemary and Geoff’s grandmother lied about her age at fourteen, caught the wrong ship and ended up in Bluff instead of New York. But she still landed on her feet and married the Governor Generals’ second in command. They have a collection of previous America’s Cup boats and will be bringing their four yachts down from Auckland to provide extra spaces alongside NZL14 Youth Aid.

The Hunts promote their charity NZL14 Youth Aid Limited regularly but they would love the locals to get on board to help with this project alongside current volunteers Nicki, Leon and Phillip.

“We would love help from anyone who feels that this is a worthwhile cause such as Tradies, lawyers, accountants and others who can volunteer their knowledge and skills. Everyone is welcome to help out.” Ryan Hunt, Creative Director.

Bring your time, enthusiasm and donations to help restore a beautiful boat and provide our local kids the opportunity to sail around the stunning Tauranga harbour! The next Peter Burling is waiting out there somewhere; wouldn’t it be great to help them catch the sailing bug too?

