ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Set To Inspire A Generation Of Cricketers

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 10:12 am
Press Release: Christchurch NZ

The countdown is on in Ōtautahi Christchurch – it’s now only 100 days until the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 kicks off in Aotearoa New Zealand.

This will be one of the biggest sporting events to be hosted in the country this year, as we welcome the best female cricketers in the world to our home turf from 4 March to 3 April.

Ōtautahi Christchurch will host five matches at Hagley Oval at the tail end of the tournament, including at least one White Ferns match, the semi-final and the final – the majority being played under the new Hagely Oval lights as a day/night match.

The semi-final will be held on 31 March, the final on 3 April.

The 100 days announcement was marked with the unveiling of the official countdown timer at Christchurch International Airport, now ticking its way towards the first ball of the tournament.

In attendance were cricketing legend Sir Richard Hadlee, former White Ferns player Trudy Anderson, and current White Ferns vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite.

ChristchurchNZ also worked together with local iwi, Sir Richard Hadlee, former White Fern and World Cup winner Debbie Hockley, and a group of enthusiastic cricketing kids to produce a dynamic promotional video, showcasing the natural environment that surrounds Ōtautahi Christchurch, as well as Hagley Oval.

The video can be found here. You’re welcome to use this as part of your coverage.

Andrea Nelson, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup CEO, said the 100 Days To Go milestone “means the countdown really is on until we welcome the world’s best women cricketers to New Zealand to showcase their skills to the world”.

“The support from Christchurch has been fantastic, and we’re delighted to finish our tournament with a very special occasion under lights at Hagley Oval that’s sure to inspire the next generation,” Nelson said.

Loren Heaphy, ChristchurchNZ General Manager Destination and Attraction, said the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 was “a great example of what an event can do for the reputation and economy of our city”.

“The events sector has been hit hard by Covid, so we couldn’t be more pleased to be hosting the world here in Ōtautahi Christchurch, and safely welcoming crowds back to witness the best sporting action in the world,” Heaphy said.

The event was expected to generate around 15,000 visitor nights in the city, and around $3 million in visitor spending.

“The world cup in 2017 had a global audience of 180 million and broadcast into 189 markets, so it’s clear to see the impact it will have beyond the immediate economic boost,” she said.

Read more about the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in Christchurch here.

