NZ Country Artist Kaylee Bell Shines A Light On Aotearoa And Releases New Album SILVER LININGS

Friday, 26 November 2021, 7:21 am
Press Release: Trigger Marketing

With over 30 million Spotify streams, Bell is continuing to go from strength to strength and reigns as the Most Streamed Female Country Artist for Australasia. Her hit single That Summer with Lepani garnered over one million streams and was the most added song to mainstream radio in New Zealand (for May 2021) and she was recently selected by Spotify to represent New Zealand/Australian artists as the face of EQUAL Global Music Program which was profiled on a massive billboard in Times Square New York.

Despite the global pandemic, Bell has been able to team up with a range of superstar musicians and producers for SILVER LININGS including Simon Oscroft (Disney USA, Midnight Youth), Lindsay Ell, The MyClymonts, Josh Mirenda, Lepani, Lindsay Rimes, Sam Sumser (Lizzo, Keith Urban) and more.

For Bell, the album is a thrill to finally share, “I am so excited to create a package of songs all written and produced through this pandemic that I can now share with fans, and it is an honour to have some of my friends work with me to create this project. I have been on an incredible journey the last 5 years with my music reaching fans around the globe and I just want to keep growing that and bring people on this journey of music and life with me.”

THE RED EP was Bell’s previous album in 2019, with over 10 million plays and featuring hit singles such as Getting Closer, Keith and Wasted on You.

SILVER LINING Tracklist:

1. Be With You
2. That Summer
3. A Heart Don’t Break Like That
4. Home
5. Silver Lining
6. Something I’ll Never Get Back
7. Living Free (feat. Lindsay Ell)
8. Before I Met You

BIO

Kaylee Bell is an award-winning Country Pop Artist originally from small town Waimate on the South Island of New Zealand. Bell won the prestigious Toyota Star Maker, Australia in 2013 and has gone on to have over ten Top 10 singles on the Australian Country Music charts. Bell also won the US Unsigned Only Competition Overall Grand Prize from over 10,000 entries, Apra NZ Best Country Song, VNZMA Best Country Album and has toured internationally playing C2C London, C2C & CMC Australia and shows around NZ, Australia and the USA. Bell was also invited to perform the #1 US single ‘We Were Us’ with international superstar Keith Urban on his 'Light The Fuse Tour' of Australia in 2014 and again on his 2016 'Ripcord World Tour' and was support act for The Dixie Chicks on their 2017 'World Tour' in New Zealand to a crowd of 30,000.

Bell's single 'Keith' written as a tribute to Keith Urban, was the #1 song on NZ Official Music Chart, has had over 2million streams on Spotify and spent over 25 weeks on The Music Network Chart, Australia. Bell's brand new single 'Wasted On You' written by Morgan Evans, Adam Eckersley, Ashley Gorley firmly solidifies Bell as the 'Most Streamed Female Country Artist' in Australasia for 2019.

Further information on Kaylee Bell can be found at www.kayleebellmusic.com

