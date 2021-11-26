Acorn TV Christmas Collection

Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries on Acorn TV Series 2 Ep 13

If you’re looking for a festive fix but there’s only so many times you can watch Alan Rickman buy a necklace for another woman, the Acorn TV Christmas Collection is the perfect way to make merry under the mistletoe.

Treat yourself or for the perfect gift idea - monthly subscriptions are available for $7.99 or annual subscriptions for $79.99. 7-day free trials are available at acorn.tv

Grantchester: Christmas Special

It's the week before Christmas and Sidney, the village vicar in 1950s Cambridgeshire is busy with services, carols, and the church nativity. But a missing groom at a winter wedding draws Sidney and his jaded detective pal, Geordie into a murky case involving a strip club, a haunted toyshop, and echoes of an unsolved murder from years past.

Detectorists: Christmas Special

This BAFTA Award-winning comedy follows the eccentric members of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club as they search for treasure in the English countryside. Since unearthing a jewelled Saxon astel, Lance (Toby Jones, Captain America, The Hunger Games) has been plagued by misfortune. When the DMDC spot a mysterious cloaked figure in a picture of the astel on exhibit at the British Museum, they begin to suspect Lance may be suffering from "the curse of the gold."

Miranda: The Perfect Christmas

Written by and starring Miranda Hart (Call the Midwife), this Britcom follows an impossibly clumsy joke shop owner as she stumbles through life and love.

It’s Christmas and Miranda, for once, would like a relaxing and fun time without her parents.

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Murder under the Mistletoe

This stylish and sexy period mystery stars Essie Davis as Phryne Fisher, a thoroughly modern woman operating in a mostly male world.

Phryne and company head to a chalet to celebrate Christmas in July, but when they get there, they find one of the residents dead - electrocuted while hanging festive lights. Two other deaths quickly follow, though not before Jack and Constable Collins arrive on the scene and Phryne begins to figure out which of the chalet's residents might be the next victim.

Murdoch Mysteries: A Merry Murdoch Christmas

In this beloved, award-winning Canadian series, Detective William Murdoch solves turn-of-the-century Toronto's most intriguing mysteries.

At a Christmas charity gala for sick children, the host, dressed as Santa Claus, is found with a broken neck and all the presents are stolen. When witnesses report hearing a wild animal near the scene, they suspect the legendary creature Krampus.

Midsomer Murders: The Christmas Haunting

Homicide, blackmail, greed, and betrayal: just a taste of what goes on behind the well-trimmed hedges of Midsomer County in this deliciously sinister series. In The Christmas Haunting, new detective Charlie Nelson helps Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby investigate a stabbing at a haunted house.

Lost Letter Mysteries: For Christmas

In a combination of romance, comedy, and drama, we follow four postal workers who transform themselves into an untraditional team of detectives to track down intended recipients of undeliverable mail. When the quartet of postal detectives discover an urgent letter written to God, they delay their own travel plans to help a little girl whose mother's life hangs in the balance on Christmas Eve. With guidance from Jordan and Oliver's former Sunday School teacher, the Postables are surprised to discover they've been part of more than one miracle this Christmas.

Full list of Acorn TV Christmas Specials 2021:

Agatha Christie's Poirot S6 E1 Hercule Poirot's Christmas

Grantchester Christmas Special

Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries S2 E13 Murder Under the Mistletoe

Whitstable Pearl S1 E4 Disappearance at Oare

Lost Letter Mysteries S2 E1 Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas

Midsomer Murders S7 E7 Ghosts of Christmas Past

Midsomer Murders S11 E6 Days of misrule

Midsomer Murders S16 E1 The Christmas Haunting

George Gently S7 E4 Son of a Gun

The Detectorists S2 E7 Christmas Special

Irish RM S2 E4 Oweneen the Sprat

Worst Week of My Life S3 Two Days to Christmas

Worst Week of My Life S3 Christmas Eve

Worst Week of My Life S3 Christmas Day

Ms Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries S2 E8 New Year’s Evil

Murdoch Mysteries A Merry Murdoch Christmas

Murdoch Mysteries Home for the Holidays

Murdoch Mysteries Once Upon a Murdoch Christmas

Miranda S2 E6 A Perfect Christmas

