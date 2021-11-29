Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Scouts Aotearoa Appointments Raani Kelderman, National Commissioner

Monday, 29 November 2021, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Scouts New Zealand

Scouts Aotearoa is pleased to announce the appointment of Raani Kelderman as the new National Commissioner. At twenty-one Raani is Scouts Aotearoa's youngest ever National Commissioner. Raani has been a part of the Scouts whānau for nine years now, during her time she has received the Chief Scout's Award and achieved Scout's highest recognition, the Queen's Scout Award.

As National Commissioner Raani will be one of Scouts Aotearoa’s most senior volunteers, working alongside the Chair and Chief Executive to lead during a time of exciting strategic change. Raani will be responsible for inspiring and motivating volunteers, as well as representing their interests at the governance level in all policy-related discussions.

Raani is of Indian and Dutch descent and brings many insights regarding inclusive growth to Scouts Aotearoa. Growing up in a multicultural whānau and community, inclusion and diversity are at the forefront of Raani's mind as she embarks on her new role. She has represented Scouts Aotearoa within the Asia Pacific Region and most recently at the World Scout Conference and Youth Forum. It was through these events she was able to further develop her knowledge and best practice in the fields of growth, diversity, inclusion, youth development and Child Protection.

Scouts Aotearoa Chief executive, Josh Tabor couldn't be happier about welcoming Raani into her new role, he said, "We are so excited to have Raani as our National Commissioner Elect. She recognises first-hand the positive impact that Scouts can have on our rangitahi. She's been an active member in our community since 2013 and in that time has achieved many major milestones."

Raani knows from personal experience the significant impact that Scouts can have on the lives of young people. She says, "Scouts really helped me grow in confidence. They've shaped me from the young shy girl I once was, to the more confident person I am today. I am so pleased to be able to put something back into the community as National Commissioner."

