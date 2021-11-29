The 2021 Physics Room Annual Fundraiser

Online exclusives available from Monday 13 December

Gallery launch: Wednesday 15 December, 5:30 – 9pm

Sales continue: 16 – 19 December, 11am – 4pm

The 2021 Physics Room Annual Fundraiser is a special exhibition of limited edition artworks by artists who have worked with us this year—and for the first time in the history of our Annual Fundraiser, these works and other exclusives will also be available to purchase online in our newly built webstore. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly towards funding artists in the production of new work in our 2022 programme.

From Monday 13 December, The Annual Fundraiser will kick off online with work by Fiona Connor, Lucy Skaer, and Xi Li, alongside a selection from our fundraising back catalogue. Then on Wednesday 15 December, our Annual Fundraising exhibition will open in the gallery with work by Emerita Baik, Nicola Farquhar, Emily Parr, and Sorawit Songsataya, who have been commissioned to create artworks based on their work in our 2021 exhibitions Bedrock, Heavy trees, arms and legs, and Surfacing. The selection from our Online exclusives available from Monday 13 December Gallery launch: Wednesday 15 December, 5:30 – 9pm Sales continue: 16 – 19 December, 11am – 4pm Design: Jane Maloney of M/K Press. fundraising back catalogue made available to purchase online will also be on view in the gallery.

With many of these works priced at $400 or below, this is a rare opportunity to acquire work by these artists at an affordable price, and to support The Physics Room’s exhibition programme in 2022.

We would like to thank Emerita, Fiona, Nicola, Xi, Emily, Lucy, and Sorawit, as well as all our fundraising artists from previous years for their generosity in supporting The Physics Room. We would also like to thank Ananda Simply Wholefoods and Peter Timbs for their support of the launch event.

