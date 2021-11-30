Former Custom Harvest Crew Member Releases Book

Author Paul David Savage has announced the release of his book ‘To South Dakota and Back: The Story of The Great North American Harvest’ in paperback format.

Savage, from Whanganui, traveled to the United States in April 2016 to run a grain cart for a custom harvesting crew based in Litchfield, Minnesota.

Throughout the summer and fall harvests, Savage kept a daily journal on an iPad and used the material to write his book.

“There’s no other way to put it,” Savage says. “It was the trip of a lifetime”.

“Before Harvest 2016 I didn’t know much about the Midwest. I’d never been there.

“We hit the road in Minnesota, drove all the way down to Texas, made our way back up through the Midwest, headed over the border to Canada, and tracked back to South Dakota.

“It was an experience I will remember and cherish for the rest of my life. I’m excited to share it with others.

“I hadn’t seen a lot written about custom harvesting, so I decided to write something myself.

“People all over rely on harvesting. It feeds families, supports rural communities and drives economies. It’s so important to so many,” Savage says.

The book is available, in paperback and digital eBook format, from Amazon.com

Savage says the book has “something for everyone”.

“You might be into farming, machinery, or trucks. Maybe you’re after some travel writing or a laugh. You will be entertained!”

© Scoop Media

