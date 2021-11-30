Flying Out Launch MerchMe, A Suite Of Services Supporting NZ Artists To Send Music & Merch Direct To Fans

Beloved Tāmaki Makaurau record store Flying Out has launched MerchMe, a suite of Direct to Fan services designed to further whakamana artists in Aotearoa by making it easy for them to get their music and merch to fans around the country, and the world.

First to be launched is the Direct to Fan Fulfilment service. Aotearoa-based artists tired of packing endless orders by themselves now have their local, friendly, experienced Flying Out fulfilment team to help them send vinyl, CDs, tees, tea towels, socks (and more!) direct to their audience – locally and internationally.

After connecting their online store with MerchMe, artists can hand over this aspect of their work to the team, who will pick, pack and fulfil their orders for them. The service boasts a simple pricing structure and no fixed terms, and guidance through any issues with the fulfilment process.

Flying Out has trialled the service with a few of its artist friends, including NOA Records, Marlon Williams, Dianne Swann, Merk, and Mild Orange, and are now opening it up to the wider music community.

The team at NOA Records report that, “Flying Out has been of tremendous help to us over the past year and we are incredibly grateful for the support they’ve given us in getting our music to customers across Aotearoa and around the world.”

With over 10 years' experience in music retail and distribution, the Flying Out crew are old hands at sending records within New Zealand and internationally. They've even designed their own custom-built mailers, to send those records extra carefully.

Flying Out and MerchMe General Manager Matthew Davis says, “We’re really excited to be able to formally offer this service to the music community of Aotearoa. It’s our hope that by being able to help artists with their day-to-day merch fulfilment, it’ll free up more of their time to focus on the broader aspects of their careers."

For more information on MerchMe, visit merchme.co.nz

With thanks to the New Zealand Music Commission Te Reo Reka O Aotearoa.

