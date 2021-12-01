Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Humble Yum Yum: The Hits Launch Food Podcast With Ganesh Raj And Countdown

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 10:27 am
Press Release: NZME

Kiwi foodies rejoice; NZME has launched a new podcast with Ganesh Raj and Countdown that is part celebrity interview, part dinner inspiration, with a dash of humour and a good pinch of tech innovation.

The Humble Yum Yum Podcast sees Ganesh interview a celebrity each week to discuss food, family and fame. The podcast launched on Saturday with debut guest Hilary Barry, who talks about how food is her love language, admits she's a control freak in the kitchen and Ganesh dreams up a recipe for Thai Fish Cakes based on what Hilary says her ideal last meal would be. Listeners can expect to hear from comedians, entertainers, musicians and sports personalities across the 10-episode series.

Ganesh is known for his entertaining, hilarious presenting style, most recently on TVNZ’s beloved Eat Well For Less, and his infectious passion for food. With over a decade of experience in both the food and entertainment industries, guests and listeners alike are in good hands. This project is something he is incredibly passionate about, saying, "Food is obviously a huge part of my life and I love discussing it in every context, from those dishes you had one time but can’t stop thinking about, through to the massive role that food plays with friends and family. I’m excited to have Kiwis come along for this ride as I chat all things kai with some of my favourite people.”

The podcast is available on iHeartRadio and will be activated across NZME platforms. After each podcast, Ganesh will create recipes based on that week’s guest’s dream meal for NZ Herald’s Eat Well, and he will regularly appear on The Jono and Ben Breakfast Show on The Hits to help listeners with their food questions.

Podcast connoisseurs will know that there has been a rise in media content that blends celebrity and food, and The Humble Yum Yum podcast will approach conversations with a fresh Kiwi twist.

James Butcher, NZME’s Head of Digital Audio, says the podcast is a great example of digital-led audio and the opportunities for cross-platform integration. “Our podcast model is unique and offers partners the ability to take advantage of NZME’s scale with touchpoints that can reach different audiences in ways that resonate with them. This campaign is a first for iHeartRadio and truly has digital at its core, and we’re excited to have Ganesh on board as we pave the way for future campaigns in this space.”

Making the user experience seamless is the integration of click-to-cart technology ‘Whisk’ that allows readers to shop the ingredients for Ganesh’s recipes on nzherald.co.nz from Countdown, right from the recipe page.

Bríd Drohan-Stewart, General Manager Brand at Countdown says the partnership is an authentic embodiment of the important role food plays in a social context. “Our customers are at the heart of our business and this podcast not only gives listeners meal ideas and makes it easy to shop the ingredients thanks to the technology integrated into our online shopping platform, but it gives listeners the chance to connect with their favourite Kiwi personalities through something that unites us all; a love of food.”

To listen to episode one, click here.

