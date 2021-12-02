Encouraging Kiwis To Get Back Outdoors

Leading outdoor recreation organisations are encouraging Kiwis to return to their favourite outdoor activities and programmes in a new video campaign.

Developed in partnership between Recreation Aotearoa and Sir Peter Blake Marine Education & Recreation Centre (MERC), the short video features footage from a number of outdoor activity providers seeking to inspire and encourage Kiwis to return to their favourite outdoor activities and reconnect with outdoor organisations.

The idea for the campaign was sparked by the shift in COVID-19 restrictions and impending move to the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

Yuin Khai-Foong, MERC General Manager, said, “While as a nation we establish a new normal, we want to ensure that we preserve things that are fundamentally Kiwi, like getting outdoors. We want Kiwis to continue experiencing the benefits of being outdoors, especially at a time when we need it most.”

“Providers and facilitators of outdoor recreation constantly manage risks and offer a high level of health and safety. We continually update our practices and have done so to respond to this latest risk [COVID-19]. We wanted people to know that, as providers and facilitators, our collective hands are as safe as they have always been, and people should come and see us with confidence.”

The campaign includes various outdoor adventure footage from Adventure Specialities Trust, Hillary Outdoors, Black Water Rafting, Outward Bound, Whenua Iti, YMCA, and more.

Jen Riley, Recreation Aotearoa Outdoors Programme Manager, said, “We're lucky in Aotearoa to have such a diverse range of outdoor environments. Bush, beaches, sea, rivers, rock, mountains, and caves. We're also lucky to have so many incredible outdoor centres and outdoor activity providers to help us experience them safely. If there was ever a time to get outdoors with your friends, your whānau, or your students... it's now.”

Watch the video campaign here: https://bit.ly/3p9ipw4

© Scoop Media

