Rhythm & Alps 2021 To Deliver Aotearoa's Biggest NYE Festival Under Orange Light

Monday, 6 December 2021, 8:37 am
Press Release: Rhythm and Alps

Aotearoa's biggest New Year's festival, Rhythm & Alps, is happening.

RHYTHM & ALPS 2020 Pic credit Lucas Perelini

The three-day music and camping festival will throw open the gates on December 29th when punters will stream in via a new bridge over the iconic Cardrona river. Entry into the festival has been powered up with Rhythm & Alps COVID ambassadors and extra customer service to help all attendees enter the site as easily, quickly and safely as possible.

The vaccine passport has been thoroughly worked on over the last few months with Rhythm & Alps and Ticket Fairy providing the most robust platform to ensure the safety of patrons while upholding strong Covid-19 public health compliance.

Festival Director Alex Turnball confirms;

"Our ticketing partner has already integrated the new vaccine passport technology. Each festival ticket holder will easily be able to upload their vaccine pass to their Ticket Fairy account. Once verified, this then marks their ticket as valid at the gate for entry.

To do this, all festival attendees must log in prior to arriving at Rhythm & Alps and connect their vaccine passports. The ticket scanning system will show their vaccine status alongside their usual ticket status, without needing to scan both the ticket and the passport separately.

We are confident this is a secure and simple way to apply vaccine passports to festivals and clear instructions will be sent to all customers within the next few days, with ongoing reminders throughout December.”

Vaccination rates in Queenstown and Wanaka are currently over 90% double vaccinated. The Southern DHB, Police, Ministry of Health, Queenstown Lakes District Council have been consulted via a collaborative desktop exercise, and all are confident with Rhythm & Alps management to proceed in an orange traffic light level.

Performances from FILTH, KORA, L.A.B, LEE MVTTHEWS, MONTELL2099, MUROKI, PAIGE JULIA, SALMONELLA DUB FEAT. TIKI TAANE, SCRIBE & P MONEY, SHAPESHIFTER AND MORE are scheduled across the three days, with the full 2021 festival stage schedule and lineup being announced this Friday, December 10th. New stages and festival surprises to also be revealed!

The three-day festival welcomes 10,000 partygoers and more than 6,000 campers. Just over 40 per cent of the people who attend come from outside the region helping bring a significant increase in regional spend and a perceptible buzz to Wanaka and surrounding areas.

Rhythm & Alps is immeasurably proud of its decade-long reign as the ultimate Te Wai o Pounamu New Years party.

Rhythm & Alps - Aotearoa's biggest New Year's festival
29 - 31 December 2021
Cardrona Valley, Wanaka 
3 days and 4 unique stages

Final remaining tickets available; Three-Day Camping, Two-Day Camping, Two-Day GA, 30th Dec Single Day - all other ticket types have SOLD OUT.

Book now to avoid disappointment.

