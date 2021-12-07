Entertainer Suzy Cato Set To Dazzle At Auckland’s First-ever Open Air ‘Opera On The Harbour’

Aotearoa New Zealand’s beloved entertainer Suzy Cato will step into the role of The Starkeeper at Opera in the Harbour’s musical Carousel this February. Opening at Auckland’s iconic Wynyard Wharf on Valentine’s weekend 2022, audiences will experience an evening of open-air music and entertainment set against the backdrop of the stunning Waitematā Harbour and City Lights.

Suzy Cato is delighted to be joining the production: "Having grown up on Sunday afternoon musicals (back in the day), I’ve always dreamt of a role in a musical – so this is a dream come true! This role is quite different to what many audiences will expect from me, and I’m excited to be seen in a different light. This is set to be a really fun event - audiences can expect a carnival atmosphere, with entertainment and celebrations planned for each performance.”

NZ Opera General Director Thomas de Mallet Burgess says as a beloved Kiwi icon, Suzy Cato will add a special touch to this production:“Who better to play The Starkeeper (originally Mr. God) in Carousel than someone we know, love and trust as much as Suzy Cato. The Starkeeper gives the troubled anti-hero Billy Bigelow a chance for redemption. Suzy brings huge warmth and heart to Opera on the Harbour – an event that promises to be unmissable.”

A first of its kind at this beautiful location over three nights in February 2022, Auckland Waterfront will be dazzled with performances by some of New Zealand’s best operatic talent alongside household names in music and entertainment. High-quality food and beverages will be on offer, with a spectacular fireworks display to conclude the evening.

Described by TIME magazine as “the best musical of the 20th century”, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical features the anthems ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and ‘If I Loved You’.

Tickets start from $79 (plus booking fee) and are on sale now from ticketek.co.nz. More information at: nzopera.com. The event will comply strictly with all New Zealand Government COVID guidelines.

Opera on the Harbour is presented by NZ Opera, Oceania (NW Group) and The Show Business with support from Auckland Unlimited.

© Scoop Media

