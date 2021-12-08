Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Two Seasons Of SailGP Coming To Christchurch

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 6:23 am
Press Release: Christchurch NZ

SailGP will bring its brand of adrenaline-filled racing to Christchurch’s Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour for two events over the next four years.

The extended commitment essentially doubles the expected benefits for Christchurch. Together, the two events are estimated to have a total gross economic benefit of $20.6 million NZD and bring more than 11,500 visitors to Christchurch. On top of these benefits is the value of the global broadcast audience of 40 million people seeing Christchurch in a new way.

Economic development agency ChristchurchNZ brokered the deal for the city as part of a four-year agreement between SailGP, Auckland Unlimited and New Zealand Major Events that will bring four world-class sailing events to Aotearoa from 2023 - 2026, encompassing seasons three to six.

ChristchurchNZ’s GM Destination and Attraction Loren Heaphy said: “Having this extended agreement supported by central Government is a huge advantage for the city. It gives Christchurch more certainty because SailGP now has priority access to New Zealand, as well as unlocking more funding and expertise to help deliver the events. This is also a great opportunity to partner with Auckland to help make major events more sustainable for both cities.”

The first New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will take place in Christchurch in 2023, before alternating between Auckland and Christchurch in subsequent seasons. This extended commitment to Christchurch is welcome news following the cancellation of the season two SailGP event on Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour in January 2022 due to Covid-19.

SailGP’s commitment to sustainability and inclusivity also bring other significant benefits. Their partnership with Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke as kaitiaki of Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour will be an enduring legacy, said Manaia Rehu, Chair of Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke.

“Ngāti Wheke are delighted that our relationship with SailGP will be extended. We are at work developing a cultural festival and waka experiences to offer as part of the events. But we’re even more excited about a rangatahi development programme for youth to learn about sailing and gain unique personal experiences to develop confidence, exposure to STEM subjects and high-performance sport.”

SailGP is the first climate-positive sports and entertainment property and will be 100% powered by clean energy by 2025. The championship is built on renewable energy – powered by wind, water, and human strength. Their sustainability goals are aligned with Christchurch’s goals for achieving carbon neutrality.

Planning is now underway for the season three event with community consultation to begin in the new year, along with sealing the remaining portion of the Naval Point car park.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Christchurch NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 