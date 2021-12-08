Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Catalina Sounds & Vinyl In The Vines

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 11:47 am
Press Release: Catalina Sounds

Catalina Sounds wines, in collaboration with the Vinyl in the Vines DJ crew, are gearing up for a groovy afternoon of dance music, fine beverages and delicious food, on Sunday 23 January 2022, at the stunning Sound of White vineyard, 20 minutes from Blenheim in the Waihopai Valley.

Catalina Sounds’ winemaker Matt Ward, a musician who grew up in Marlborough, joined the company in early 2020 after making wine overseas and for a number of local wine companies. After spending time at the Sound of White vineyard, he knew it was the perfect location for a music, wine and food event. “Sound of White is a hidden Marlborough gem that needs to be shared - we are tucked away in a stunning location below the majestic Waihopai Valley ranges. I was eager to collaborate with the Vinyl in the Vines DJ crew and also get some top local food vendors on board.”

Matt said that although the uncertainties of Covid-19 had been a challenge for everyone, there was now an orange light at the end of the tunnel. “The signs are really good - our event can take place under the new traffic light system. We will also be joined by some great food producers that Marlborough locals know and love. Cloudy Bay Clams, Lil Orbits, the Beat Kitchen and Boomtown Chef will be there - a fantastic combination of great Marlborough food vendors.” To quench the thirst, Catalina Sounds and Lawson’s Dry Hills will be pouring their award winning wines, alongside Marlborough Roots Gin and Deep Creek beers.

“There’s never been a better reason to stay in town for summer,” Matt said. With capacity capped at 499, and children of all ages welcome, he urged people to get tickets early. “It’s just $20 for a ticket and children under 12 are free. We’re also putting on buses from Blenheim for $30 return - there’s no excuse not to get on board and join us.”

The Vinyl in the Vines DJ collective - local DJs Dai, Boom and Mr Slice, with Lawson’s Dry Hills’ Belinda Jackson, share a love of dance music and having a good time. Lawson’s Dry Hills hosted the inaugural Vinyl in the Vines event last February, which saw 500 people join the party at their winery. “We did it again in April, and then had a sell-out night at 5Tapped in July,” Belinda said. “We’ve been blown away by the support since we launched just a year ago. Our vinyl dance collection has grown considerably since then. We’re really chuffed to be putting on a summer event with Catalina Sounds - we can’t wait for the gates to open.”

Vinyl in the Vines welcomed radio sponsor Brian FM on board earlier this year and will be joined by, Christchurch based, Rolling Retro Mobile Market vinyl record truck for sales, purchases and swapping.

Ticket can be purchased at the Under the Radar - search under ‘Marlborough’. The link is:

www.undertheradar.co.nz/gig/76882/Catalina-Sounds-Presents-Vinyl-In-The-Vines.utr

Legal proof of ID is required for all guests over 18 years wishing to purchase alcohol. Additionally, under the Orange level traffic light, all attendees over 12 years of age will be required to show a My Vaccine Pass to access the site.

