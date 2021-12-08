ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Welcomes Women In Sport Aotearoa As Charity Partners

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 announced Women in Sport Aotearoa, Ngā Wāhine Hākinakina o Aotearoa (WISPA), as an official Charity Partner today at a media networking event at Eden Park in Auckland.

"It’s an absolute pleasure to have WISPA on the waka with us," said CWC22 CEO Andrea Nelson.

"There’s a really exciting opportunity to share the women in sport story through the event - from families on the grass banks to sports fans across the globe who will be tuning in for 31 amazing matches across 31 action-packed days this summer."

"It’s a Kaupapa we share with WISPA and becoming partners is a natural step."

"WISPA CEO Rachel Froggatt and her team have been a massive support as we’ve navigated planning our tournament through the pandemic."

"WISPA and IWG (International Working Group on Women & Sport) are a key part of the ‘Big Four’ along with the Rugby World Cup 2021 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023."

"We’re at the start of a special period that will leave a long-lasting legacy for all women in sport. So it’s a pleasure to add a new dimension by welcoming WISPA as Charity Partner," said Nelson.

WISPA is a charity that exists to transform society through leadership, advocacy and research, ensuring that all women and girls gain equity of opportunity to participate, compete and build careers in play, active recreation and sport in Aotearoa New Zealand. It is the delivery agent for the International Working Group (IWG) on Women & Sport Secretariat and World Conference 2018 - 2022.

WISPA is set to deliver the 8th IWG World Conference on Women & Sport in 2022 - the world’s largest gathering to advance gender equity and equality in sport and physical activity. Over 1,200 global sports leaders and influencers are expected in Auckland and online, with the impacts of COVID-19 on women and girls sure to be at the forefront.

"We’re honoured to be invited to join our friends, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, as an official Charity Partner," said WISPA CEO Rachel Froggatt, already a long-standing official CWC22 Champion.

"Over the past two years, the ‘Big Four’ have created an exceptional partnership, working with one another to advance awareness, interest and investment into women’s sport."

"As such, we’ve had a front-row seat to the work Andrea and her team have put in to ensure that Aotearoa New Zealand stages the world’s best-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, despite the most challenging of circumstances."

"We have deep admiration for their fortitude and total commitment to the vision, and to us, they are the perfect example of the kind of progressive leadership we want to see in sport."

"We’re so excited to be supporting the 31 matches around Aotearoa New Zealand, and to our fellow kiwis, we say - now’s the time to grab your friends, your whānau and secure your tickets!" said Froggatt.

