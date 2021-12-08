Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Welcomes Women In Sport Aotearoa As Charity Partners

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 2:38 pm
Press Release: ICC

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 announced Women in Sport Aotearoa, Ngā Wāhine Hākinakina o Aotearoa (WISPA), as an official Charity Partner today at a media networking event at Eden Park in Auckland.

"It’s an absolute pleasure to have WISPA on the waka with us," said CWC22 CEO Andrea Nelson.

"There’s a really exciting opportunity to share the women in sport story through the event - from families on the grass banks to sports fans across the globe who will be tuning in for 31 amazing matches across 31 action-packed days this summer."

"It’s a Kaupapa we share with WISPA and becoming partners is a natural step."

"WISPA CEO Rachel Froggatt and her team have been a massive support as we’ve navigated planning our tournament through the pandemic."

"WISPA and IWG (International Working Group on Women & Sport) are a key part of the ‘Big Four’ along with the Rugby World Cup 2021 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023."

"We’re at the start of a special period that will leave a long-lasting legacy for all women in sport. So it’s a pleasure to add a new dimension by welcoming WISPA as Charity Partner," said Nelson.

WISPA is a charity that exists to transform society through leadership, advocacy and research, ensuring that all women and girls gain equity of opportunity to participate, compete and build careers in play, active recreation and sport in Aotearoa New Zealand. It is the delivery agent for the International Working Group (IWG) on Women & Sport Secretariat and World Conference 2018 - 2022.

WISPA is set to deliver the 8th IWG World Conference on Women & Sport in 2022 - the world’s largest gathering to advance gender equity and equality in sport and physical activity. Over 1,200 global sports leaders and influencers are expected in Auckland and online, with the impacts of COVID-19 on women and girls sure to be at the forefront.

"We’re honoured to be invited to join our friends, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, as an official Charity Partner," said WISPA CEO Rachel Froggatt, already a long-standing official CWC22 Champion.

"Over the past two years, the ‘Big Four’ have created an exceptional partnership, working with one another to advance awareness, interest and investment into women’s sport."

"As such, we’ve had a front-row seat to the work Andrea and her team have put in to ensure that Aotearoa New Zealand stages the world’s best-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, despite the most challenging of circumstances."

"We have deep admiration for their fortitude and total commitment to the vision, and to us, they are the perfect example of the kind of progressive leadership we want to see in sport."

"We’re so excited to be supporting the 31 matches around Aotearoa New Zealand, and to our fellow kiwis, we say - now’s the time to grab your friends, your whānau and secure your tickets!" said Froggatt.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ICC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 