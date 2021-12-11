Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2021 Māori Sport Awards – On Māori Television!

Saturday, 11 December 2021, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Māori Television’s flagship sports programme, TE AO TOA, will showcase excellence in Māori sport in an hour-long special – 2021 MĀORI SPORTS AWARDS – screening tomorrow, Sunday 12 December 2021, at 5.00 PM.

For the second year in a row, Māori Television has screened a Māori Sports Awards special after the cancellation of the black-tie ceremony by Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa Charitable Trust due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights of tomorrow’s show – presented by Te Arahi Maipi – include:

  • Māori Olympian and Paralympian medal winners;
  • New Zealand’s most successful Olympian, canoeist Lisa Carrington;
  • Paralympian gold medal athlete Holly Robinson;
  • Gold-medal winning Kiwi women’s sevens captain Sarah Hirini whose team won a prestigious Olympic Games award in Tokyo;
  • Queen’s Birthday Honours for Dame Ruia Morrison (tennis) and Sir Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford (rugby);
  • Māori Sports Awards’ scholarships update with an interview from Yale University;
  • An announcement on the establishment of a new national Māori sports authority.

In 1991, Albie Pryor (Ngāti Awa) established the event to foster, promote and encourage Māori sports people in the pursuit of excellence, later expanding that brief to support young Māori talent so they could achieve at Olympic, Commonwealth and international level.

TE AO TOA will screen the 2021 MĀORI SPORTS AWARDS tomorrow, Sunday 12 December 2021, at 5.00 PM.

