Waiata Reo Māori Celebrated At 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards

The Aotearoa Music Awards celebrated the industry’s top artists and creativity. Although COVID-19 restrictions precluded a live audience at the awards show last night, the broadcast allowed people to tune in from their homes and celebrate our kaipuoro.

Te Māngai Pāho wishes to congratulate Te Nūtube for taking out the Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Award this year. This award recognises artists who create waiata in te reo Māori. Te Nūtube are some of the the youngest artists ever to be nominated and win a prestigious Tūī at the Aotearoa Music Awards.

Congratulations to Teeks who won the Te Māngai Pāho Te Kaipuoro Māori - Best Māori Artist Award recognising his work over the past year, including releasing his debut album in March, and his overall contribution to Aotearoa music.

“The winners of this year’s Mana Reo Award and Kaipuoro Māori Award break new ground, not only for te ao Māori but for Aotearoa music. How amazing to have these mokopuna representing the mana o te reo Māori to the world. And every year Teeks’ contribution to Māori Music continues to grow” says Larry Parr, Kaihautū of Te Māngai Pāho.

“While we congratulate Te Nūtube and Teeks and celebrate their contributions to te reo Māori through music and look forward to their continued success, Te Māngai Pāho also acknowledges and congratulates the other finalists from the Mana Reo award, Rei and The Nudge & Troy Kingi for their contributions to te reo Māori in the past year. Along with the Kaipuoro Māori finalists, Mara TK and Troy Kingi."

"Even more importantly, we thank you Aotearoa Music! Artists, musicians, labels and administrators, we thank you for the way you have embraced te reo Māori music. As a result of the commitment that all of you have made, we are all winners. Mauriora!”

© Scoop Media

