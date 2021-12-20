Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Acorn TV Original Drama 'The Chelsea Detective' Starring Adrian Scarborough To Premiere On 7th Feb

Monday, 20 December 2021, 6:56 pm
Press Release: Acorn TV

Renowned actor Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve, Gavin & Stacey, The King's Speech, 1917) takes the lead in brand new Acorn TV Original drama The Chelsea Detective.

The four-part show makes its NZ TV debut on Monday 7th February 2022 exclusively on Acorn TV, with later episodes to follow weekly on Mondays.

If you’re walking along the Thames in Chelsea, you might spot Detective Inspector Max Arnold (Scarborough) tending to the plants on his houseboat after separating from his art dealer wife Astrid (Anamaria Marinca – 4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days; Sex Traffic), just yards from some of the most valuable real estate in Europe. Chelsea is a beautiful borough for beautiful people, but it has a dark underside of deprivation, violence, greed – and murder. Bodies have a way of showing up, and things are rarely what they seem, but Max’s determination and acuity mean he’ll find a way to root out the truth and bring those responsible to justice – regardless of their wealth or status.

DC Arnold and his trusty colleague Streatham-born D.C. Priya Shamsie played by Sonita Henry (Luther, Krypton) investigate the following cases over the course of the first series:

  • The death of a stonemason on the London Underground leads Max into what seems at first like a real life haunting. The victim was a lonely, devout and troubled man who believed himself to be haunted by a spirit leaving him vengeful Biblical messages. Might a real-world explanation be found as they uncover the truth of his life – illicit drugs, bribery, broken family relationships and a man tormented by a terrible secret?
  • A social media sensation and wife of a restauranteur is reported missing. As the race to find her alive is transformed into a murder investigation, Max finds himself delving into a combustible mixture of family politics and tensions over the running of their Chelsea eatery.
  • A well-liked local security guard is found stabbed to death on a patch of waste ground, leaving behind his terminally ill wife. The evidence initially points to a drug deal gone wrong but Max and Priya soon discover that nothing about the life of their victim is as it seems in an investigation that reaches from the luxury homes of the super-rich to street corner drug dealers.
  • A teacher at a prestigious international school is found murdered in his own home shortly before moving to Japan. Scratch the surface and it turns out there’s no shortage of suspects, ranging from feuding colleagues to disgruntled parents, in the murder of this apparently well-liked man.

Created by Emmy® Award-winning Peter Fincham (The Lost Prince, Smack the Pony, I’m Alan Partridge), the feature-length episodes are written by Glen Laker (Vera, Prime Suspect), Peter Fincham and Liz Lake (Riviera, Call the Midwife). The series producer is Ella Kelly (Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders). The directors are Richard Signy (Death in Paradise, Silent Witness) and Darcia Martin (Call the Midwife, Judge John Deed). The series will also premiere on Acorn TV in Australia and New Zealand on 7 February and in 2022 in the US and Canada.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Acorn TV on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 