Prehistoric Creatures Come To ‘Life’ At Auckland Museum

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 6:37 pm
Press Release: Auckland Museum

From Monday 8 January, Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium comes to Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum for the summer school holidays. Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium is an immersive theatre experience that allows visitors to get up-close and personal with an amazing array of aquatic creatures from bygone eras, connecting young audiences to the real science of palaeontology.

Thousands of years ago and deep below the surface swam some of the world’s most amazing prehistoric marine reptiles. For a limited time, these prehistoric creatures will be unmistakably ‘alive’ and mostly friendly in this fun, educational and unique performance that will delight all audiences aged 5 years and up. Boasting beautiful puppetry, inflatable environments and an immersive underwater atmosphere, this live theatre performance is at once an enchanting and educational journey into the world of natural history and science.

Jo Brookbanks, Public Programme Content Specialist at Auckland Museum, says, “After delighting audiences around the world, we are excited to bring this amazing theatre experience to Auckland Museum for a very limited time and we invite visitors to come take a dip!”

Following on from the internationally applauded Dinosaur Zoo, the team at Erth have built an aquarium and filled it with prehistoric marine reptiles. From the safety of their seats, or right up close to the action, families and their children are invited to interact with these majestic aquatic creatures and learn about some of nature’s greatest mysteries along the way.

Scott Wright, Artistic Director at Erth says, “Children can watch wide-eyed from a safe distance or dare to get right up close to these prehistoric creatures. The deep-sea explorer leading Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium experience dare their young audiences to dive with them into an ocean full of amazing prehistoric marine life in this fun, awe-inspiring science show.”

Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium comes to Tāmaki Makaurau from Monday 8 January 2022 and is on for a limited time until Sunday 30 January.

“It’s a chance for the whole family to encounter some of the ocean’s long-lost giants,” continues Jo Brookbanks. “It’s a chance to take a deep dive millions of years back in time to meet some of the most incredible creatures to ever swim the ocean depths and unlock some of nature’s greatest mysteries.”

Tickets are on sale now for Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium at Aucklandmuseum.com

Auckland Museum Membership, with three options to explore, provides unlimited free entry to all paid exhibitions, discounted event tickets and exclusive Member only events.

